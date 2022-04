PULLMAN – About two hours and 100 snaps into its first spring scrimmage, Washington State sent out a lineup of deep reserves for a final possession. Chris Irvin, a redshirt freshman quarterback from Coeur d’Alene, capped the drive in style, lofting a high-arching, 25-yard pass to the far corner of the end zone and connecting with Bode Brewer, a fresh-faced walk-on receiver from Burlington, Washington, who made perhaps the play of the day. He extended his arms in stride, hauling in a finger-tip touchdown grab while crashing to the turf.

BURLINGTON, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO