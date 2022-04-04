ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Two killed at San Francisco playground: police

By Aaron Tolentino, John Ferrannini
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Auoo9_0eySW5Cn00

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting in the Ingleside District that happened late Sunday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department said in a tweet .

The shooting happened at Alice Chalmers Playground after 4:30 p.m. The department reported multiple people shot.

Late Sunday, the SFPD announced two of four shooting victims had died.

” Two victims suffered life threatening injuries and two victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries,” the SFPD stated. “Despite the lifesaving efforts of the emergency responders and the medical staff the two victims with the life-threatening injuries succumbed to their wounds and were pronounced deceased in the hospital.”

6 dead, 12 injured after mass shooting in Sacramento

No arrests have been made and it’s still being investigated by the SFPD’s homicide detail.

Three of the victims are 21-years-old; one is 23.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the SFPD’s 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Tippers may remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 7

Hugh Jardon
1d ago

Let's see if we can break down the identity of these criminals:1. Get in an argument.2. Solve problem by spraying bullets in the general direction of the person who did the offending.3. Don't care about anyone else who might get in the way.4. Go home, smoke a joint, and upload the video on WorldStarHipHop.Any guesses?

Reply(1)
5
can'thelpmyself
1d ago

and your wasting our tax dollars promoting toursium in sf. step down breed

Reply
9
Related
KRON4 News

San Jose police arrest woman on suspicion of killing her mother

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department announced they arrested 27-year-old Cheryl Ann Yee after she reportedly called police that she had killed her mother over the weekend. On Sunday, at approximately 12:24 p.m., SJPD responded to the 4800 block of Springdale Drive for a welfare check call. When police arrived, they […]
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

This is the safest city in the Bay Area: report

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Eleven Bay Area cities made SafeWise’s list of the 50 safest cities in California for 2022, including the No. 1 spot, which went to Danville. SafeWise’s list was based on “the latest violent and property crime data from the FBI.” The top three safest cities — Danville, Rancho Santa Margarita, and […]
DANVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Driver fleeing police kills 2

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two people were killed in a collision Wednesday shortly after 8:45 p.m. in Oakland, police say. “Oakland Police officers attempted to make a traffic stop in the 1300 block of 76th Avenue; however, the individual fled in their vehicle south bound 76th Avenue from International Boulevard,” police stated  in a news […]
OAKLAND, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man arrested in Sacramento mass shooting had an outstanding warrant in Riverside County

A 26-year-old arrested in connection with a shooting in Sacramento that killed six and wounded a dozen others had an outstanding warrant in Riverside County, jail records show. Police said at least two shooters fired more than 100 rounds and people ran for their lives. Dandrae Martin, 26, was arrested as a “related suspect” on The post Man arrested in Sacramento mass shooting had an outstanding warrant in Riverside County appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Sfpd
KRON4 News

1 dead in early morning SF shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – A shooting in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood left one person dead early Wednesday morning, according to police. The shooting was reported at 3:19 a.m. in the first block of Leavenworth Street. San Francisco police said an arrest has been made in the case, but they did not immediately release any details […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KRON4 News

Investigation underway after man dies from Vallejo shooting

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — One man died after a shooting Friday night in Vallejo, according to police. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. on the 300 block of Pepper Drive where officers spotted a man who suffered from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital but later died of […]
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Video shows building partially collapses in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A building partially collapsed Sunday morning around 11:50 a.m. in Santa Rosa, the fire departmened tweeted. The building is located on the 600 block of 4th Street where the front of California Luggage Co collapsed, including the porch. Video shows the debris that fell in front of the business nearly […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy