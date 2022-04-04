Two killed at San Francisco playground: police

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting in the Ingleside District that happened late Sunday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department said in a tweet .

The shooting happened at Alice Chalmers Playground after 4:30 p.m. The department reported multiple people shot.

Late Sunday, the SFPD announced two of four shooting victims had died.

” Two victims suffered life threatening injuries and two victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries,” the SFPD stated. “Despite the lifesaving efforts of the emergency responders and the medical staff the two victims with the life-threatening injuries succumbed to their wounds and were pronounced deceased in the hospital.”

No arrests have been made and it’s still being investigated by the SFPD’s homicide detail.

Three of the victims are 21-years-old; one is 23.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the SFPD’s 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Tippers may remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

