Music

Jon Batiste wins album of the year at Grammy Awards for 'We Are'

montanarightnow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (AP) — Jon Batiste wins...

www.montanarightnow.com

Pitchfork

Watch Jon Batiste Perform “Freedom” at the 2022 Grammys

Jon Batiste took the stage at the 2022 Grammys tonight. He played a brief piano interlude while dressed in a black cape before hopping center stage, ditching the robe to reveal a sparkling suit, and performing his hit song “Freedom” from his 2021 album We Are. Batiste enlisted a full band for the set as well as backup dancers in colorful outfits. For the song’s end, they walked into the crowd and Batiste climbed atop Billie Eilish’s table while belting out the final chorus. Watch it all happen below.
EW.com

Our 2022 Grammys predictions — and a chat with leading nominee Jon Batiste

As a wise prophet once said, music… makes the people… come together. This weekend, the people will do just that at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. Except unlike last year's scaled-back event, the 2022 version will feature a live audience and flashier, glitzier performances. That's partly because unlike any Grammys ceremony before it, this year's will take place not in New York or Los Angeles, but in Las Vegas, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.
WRAL News

Grammys live | Jon Batiste wins album of the year

LAS VEGAS — The Latest on the 64th annual Grammy Awards, being presented Sunday in Las Vegas (all times local):. Jon Batiste’s “We Are” has won the Grammy Award for album of the year. Batiste was the year’s most nominated artist, and had already won four...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Miami

Grammy 2022 Performers: Olivia Rodrigo, Brandi Carlile, Jon Batiste and More

Award season is officially in full swing and the Recording Academy has announced two rounds of performers for music's biggest night, which will be held on Sunday, April 3. The first round of performers announced include BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Brandi Carlile and Brothers Osborne. These performers are also Grammy nominees this year.
Rolling Stone

Silk Sonic Tapped to Open 2022 Grammy Awards, Lady Gaga Added to Lineup

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE (4/1): Lady Gaga is the latest artist to join the Grammys lineup, with the Recording Academy announcing Friday that the singer — nominated for Album of the Year for Love for Sale with Tony Bennett — will perform at Sunday’s show in Las Vegas. UPDATE (3/30): Silk Sonic will take the stage at this year’s Grammys, with the Recording Academy asking Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak to open the show. The Grammys have added a handful of other artists to this year’s lineup, too, including John Legend, Carrie Underwood, and J Balvin with Maria Becerra. A...
Deadline

Grammy Performers To Include Jon Batiste, Foo Fighters, H.E.R, Cynthia Erivo, More; Second Round Unveiled

Click here to read the full article. The Recording Academy has unveiled more performers for the 64th Grammy Awards. Nominees Jon Batiste, Foo Fighters, H.E.R, Nas and Chris Stapleton will join previously announced Olivia Rodrigo, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow. Additionally, Grammy winner Cynthia Erivo, current nominees Leslie Odom Jr. and Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler will perform during a special In Memoriam segment, featuring songs of Stephen Sondheim. The second round of performers are nominated in the following categories: Batiste received a leading 11 nominations this year: Record Of The Year (“Freedom”),...
CBS Chicago

Kanye West wins some GRAMMYs, but was told weeks ago that he wouldn't be performing

CHICAGO (CBS Chicago/CBS LA) -- Chicago native Kanye West was nominated for five GRAMMYs this year and won a couple, but was told weeks ago that he would not be performing at the Sunday night ceremony due to his "concerning online behavior" -- and perform he did not. West's "Donda" album was up for both Album of the Year and Best Rap Album. It did not win either award. For best rap album, "Donda" lost out to "Call Me If You Get Lost" by Tyler, The Creator, while for Album of the Year, it lost out to "We Are" by...
Stamford Advocate

Foo Fighters, Jon Batiste, H.E.R. Added to 2022 Grammys Lineup

UPDATE (3/24): The Foo Fighters have been added to the performance lineup for the 2022 Grammys, alongside this year’s most nominated artist Jon Batiste, Variety reports. The latest additions to the lineup also include H.E.R., Nas, and Chris Stapleton. The Grammys will also feature a special “In Memoriam” performance of Stephen Sondheim songs delivered by Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Ben Platt, and Rachel Zegler.
The Hollywood Reporter

Silk Sonic, J Balvin, Carrie Underwood and More Added as Grammy Performers

Silk Sonic, John Legend, Carrie Underwood and J Balvin with Maria Becerra were added to the lineup of performers for the 64th annual Grammy Awards held Sunday (April 3). Silk Sonic — the duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak — are slated to open the show. In addition, Maverick City Music, Aymée Nuviola and Billy Strings will perform in special segments that will showcase Las Vegas, which is hosting the Grammys for the first time, and spotlight genres not historically represented on the Grammy telecast, per a statement that accompanied this third and presumably last slate of Grammy performers announced...
