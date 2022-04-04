Longtime Idaho meteorologist dies at 65

BOISE, Idaho — A community in Idaho is mourning the loss of a long-standing and well-loved meteorologist this weekend.

Larry Gebert died Friday evening after suffering complications from a heart attack, according to KTVB , where he had worked since 1992. He died peacefully, "surrounded by his loving family." He was 65 years old.

KTVB, a local news station in Boise, said Gebert was also a philanthropist.

"Larry adored service. His fingerprints are all over this community as he was a man of great charity. He would put on his khakis and sneakers and go wherever a non-profit needed his help," the article announcing his passing read. "Every year he would host/emcee/auctioneer dozens of fundraisers. One year he said he helped 86 different events. The other years, it was probably around 84 or 85. He helped charities in our area raise millions of dollars. He set the standard for all of us to be highly engaged in our community, not to just cover our community."

The news of Gebert's passing rocked the local community, garnering reactions and condolences from many others in the industry and beyond .

His coworkers shared what Gebert meant to them and what he stood for.

"Larry Gebert was a large man, 6’6”, a large personality, and an inestimably large part of our TV family. He was a true character and a good, genuine soul," KTVB staff wrote. "Larry will be remembered for his bigger than life personality, deep commitment and service to the community, and epic story telling."

"As much as he could take a joke, nobody was quicker with a joke about himself than Larry - his moustache, his dockers, Flat Larry, or his stories," the article continued. "He knew who he was, and he never failed to show his joy for it."

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean recognized Gebert's many contributions to the community.

Gebert made a significant impact on the Boise School District as well, which included a "legacy of kindness & compassion."

His influence wasn't limited to Boise, however — Idaho Gov. Brad Little said Gebert was "a part of our Idaho community, and in the homes of many of our families every morning through his work on air."

Idaho State Police also recognized his influence, saying that he was "a good and generous man, and like a friendly neighbor to so many Idahoans."

Dozens and dozens more Idahoans used social media to express their sadness at Gebert's death, but also to acknowledge his lasting legacy. They ranged from news and weather colleagues at other Boise stations, to politicians, to businesses and nonprofits, to normal everyday citizens.

"We will remember him for all of it, but we will always love him for his heart, kindness, support, friendship, and dedication," KTVB's article read. "There will simply never be another like him."