Las Vegas, NV

Jon Batiste tops Grammy Awards, winning 5 trophies

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 1 day ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jon Batiste won Album of the Year honors for “We Are” at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, giving him five trophies on a night that saw the ’70s funk of Silk Sonic take Record of the Year and Song of the Year and newcomer Olivia Rodrigo take three awards.

Batiste honored the artists he beat. Silk Sonic took home four trophies, including one of the night's top honors, Record of the Year, for their song “Leave the Door Open.” The R&B supergroup of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak were exuberant as they accepted the honor.

Associated Press
Anderson .Paak, left, and Bruno Mars of Silk Sonic accept the award for record of the year for "Leave the Door Open" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Olivia Rodrigo won three trophies so far at Sunday’s Grammy Awards, including Best New Artist.

Associated Press
Olivia Rodrigo accepts the award for best new artist at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

