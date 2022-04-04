ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Reporters Roundtable: April 3, 2022

FOX2Now
FOX2Now
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — After the Democratic Governors Association sponsored new TV...

fox2now.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2Now

Report: How many homes are sitting empty in Missouri

(NEXSTAR) – More than 16 million homes are sitting vacant across the U.S., according to a report using census data. The study by LendingTree ranked the nation’s 50 states by their shares of unoccupied homes. The highest vacancy rates were found in Vermont, Maine and Alaska. Each state has between 20% and 22% of its housing stock vacant.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar#Aurora#Wtax#Dga#Republican
FOX2Now

Most common jobs 150 years ago in Missouri

With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to impact the global economy, the current job market is a hot topic in the news cycle. But while the pandemic itself is, historically, something of an economic aberration, the U.S. economy that we know today has a long and storied history of expansions, recessions, and evolution.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Voter’s Guide: What to know ahead of April 5 election

ST. LOUIS – Tuesday is municipal election day in Missouri. There are several propositions on the ballot in St. Louis City and St. Louis County. Multiple municipalities are also electing mayors. Light voter turnout is expected. Gary Stoff, the city’s Republican Director of Elections, said St. Louis City is...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Richest billionaires in Illinois

The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%. While the U.S. is home to the most billionaires out of any other country, Americans are somewhat split in their feelings on the billionaire class. According to Pew Research Center data, people in the U.S. became somewhat more critical of billionaires between 2020 and 2021. Although support for individual billionaires like Elon Musk or Bill Gates is relatively strong, many Americans view the ultra-rich—as a group rather than as individuals—negatively. Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
FOX2Now

Former Florissant Mayor drops bid for U.S. Senate

ST. LOUIS–If someone intends to answer former Missouri U.S. Senator John Danforth’s call for an independent candidate to enter the race to succeed Roy Blunt, it will not be former Florissant Mayor Thomas Schneider, who announced last month that he was exploring the idea. “I appreciate all of...
FLORISSANT, MO
FOX2Now

‘SAY GAY’ billboards go up in several US capitals

(NEXSTAR) — Billboards protesting recent anti-LGBTQ+ legislation across the country will debut in several cities starting Thursday, March 31, recognized as Transgender Day of Visibility. FOLX Health, a digital queer and trans teleheath provider, is launching the billboards in states where the laws are being proposed or passed. The...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Proposition B decides if county executive can hold another job

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County voters will decide whether county executives should be barred from any secondary paid work. Proposition B prohibits the county executive to work for another employer while in office. The change is aimed at St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page who is an anesthesiologist. Page is running […]
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

Prop R could change who creates St. Louis City’s redistricting plan

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City voters will weigh in on “Proposition R” on Tuesday. It shifts the task of creating a ward redistricting plan from the board of alderman to a new independent commission. Reform St. Louis is sponsoring the measure. The group told the Post-Dispatch that allowing the aldermen to draw the maps gives power […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor visits Wash U

ST. LOUIS – US Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor will visit Washington University in St. Louis on Tuesday, April 5. Students, faculty, and staff are invited to attend the St. Louis Field House where the Justice will have a conversation with Washington University Chancellor Andrew Martin. She will then take questions from the audience. Everyone […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

St. Louis area Starbucks employees file union elections

ST. LOUIS – The national push for Starbucks workers to join a union hit the St. Louis region. The Post-Dispatch reported workers at the Starbucks in Tower Grove South and another on Hampton Avenue just south of Forest Park voted to file for union elections. They are joining workers at the stores in Ladue and Bridgeton […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Workers at South Grand cannabis dispensary vote to unionize

ST. LOUIS – Workers at a St. Louis medical marijuana dispensary have voted to unionize. The Post-Dispatch reported all eight workers in the bargaining unit at the Root 66 Cannabis Dispensary on South Grand voted in favor of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union representing them in contract negotiations with management. Local 655 said […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
42K+
Followers
34K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy