With the Los Angeles Lakers’ chances of reaching the NBA playoffs growing slimmer by the loss, fans are left wondering what could have been, if not for a whole lot of “what-ifs?” Magic Johnson is among those envisioning an alternate reality in which the Lakers had a different offseason approach, and he had a fiery take regarding where the Lakers would be if they hadn’t traded for Russell Westbrook. Speaking on ESPN’s Get Up, Johnson claimed that if the Lakers had landed Buddy Hield and DeMar DeRozan instead of Westbrook, they’d be cruising towards a Western Conference championship.

NBA ・ 17 HOURS AGO