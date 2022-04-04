Oilers' Connor McDavid: Point streak at 13 games

Tarasenko scored a pair of goals on three shots in Monday's 5-1 win over the Coyotes. Tarasenko had the game-winner with his second-period tally, and he added an insurance goal in the third. His line with Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich combined for eight points to pace the Blues' offense. With five goals and two helpers in his last seven contests, Tarasenko continues to be a steady scorer. He's over the 60-point mark for the first time since 2018-19, and he's logged 25 goals, 36 assists, 194 shots on net, 71 hits and a minus-1 rating in 62 outings this season.

NHL ・ 9 HOURS AGO