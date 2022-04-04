Lady Gaga Didn't Shy Away From Her Grief in This Vulnerable Tony Bennett Tribute at the Grammys

Click here to read the full article.

Tony Bennett wasn’t able to make it to the 2022 Grammy Awards , but Lady Gaga made sure he wasn’t forgotten during her emotional tribute to him. The duo came into this year’s ceremony with five nominations from their final collaboration together on the album, Love for Sale, but Bennett’s Alzheimer’s disease has progressed to the point that he’s retired from the stage.

The 95-year-old legend was able to pre-tape a sweet introduction while blowing a kiss to the camera, “Hi, everyone, please welcome Lady Gaga.” Looking elegant in a classic Tiffany-blue gown with her hair swept into a gorgeous updo, she sang “Love For Sale” and then transitioned into “Do I Love You.” There wasn’t a dry eye in the house as a sentimental montage of their time together played on the large LED screen behind her.

As she wrapped up her exquisite performance to thunderous applause, Gaga looked right at the camera lens and sent a warm message to Bennett. “I love you, Tony, we miss you,” she said with tears in her eyes. The two performed their final shows together last August at Radio City Music Hall in New York City honoring his 95th birthday. She told 60 Minutes that the most moving moment from their sold-out run was the night he introduced her onstage, even though she wasn’t sure he remembered her anymore . “That’s the first time that Tony said my name in a long time,” she shared. “I had to keep it together because we had a sold-out show and I have a job to do. But I’ll tell you when I walked out on that stage and he said, ‘It’s Lady Gaga,’ my friend saw me. It was very special.”

The duo has an unbreakable bond despite the heartbreak that Alzheimer’s disease is delivering to their friendship. Gaga knows how special their time has been together and she made sure that Bennett’s legacy was felt in every corner of the building on Grammys night.

