Utah State

Utah's women-owned businesses contributing to pandemic recovery

slenterprise.com
 2 days ago

Since 1987, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has celebrated Women’s History Month to...

slenterprise.com

MySanAntonio

The Challenges in Getting Funding for Women and Minority-Owned Businesses, And How to Solve Them

It is well-known that women- and minority-owned businesses are terribly far behind in accessing capital to fund their startups and small businesses. According to the American Express State of Women-Owned Businesses, women own 49 percent of the businesses in the U.S., but account for less than 10 percent of the country’s earned revenue. That’s a staggering, painfully frightening statistic as we move well into the twenty-first century. Some point the finger at the male and his privilege; others blame financial institutions. Many equate the lack of social capital possessed by women and minorities with less early-stage friends and family funding. That funding can provide a platform to build a business and provide opportunities for a healthier balance sheet when seeking additional funding. It could be all or none of these reasons. So, let’s start focusing on solutions. If 49 percent of the businesses in the U.S. accessed 49 percent of the capital available, then it stands to reason that 100 percent of our businesses would thrive. Pollyanna-ish thinking? Maybe, but it takes money to make money. The more successful all of our businesses are, the better individual finances and the economic development in our cities, which of course impacts all else for the positive.
click orlando

‘Black Women on Boards’ working to increase diversity in boardrooms

Diversity and inclusion have become buzzwords in the workplace, with companies sounding off about their importance. But the numbers on corporate boards tell a different story. Black Women on Boards is on a mission to increase diversity in corporate boardrooms. Merline Saintil is a Fortune 500 board director and one of the group’s founders.
Fortune

Days after I was named CEO, my company faced one of the most sophisticated cyberattacks in history

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. I was enjoying my birthday dinner with my family when my cell phone rang one evening in December 2020. On the other end was the General Counsel at SolarWinds, the I.T. company I was set to join as CEO a few weeks later. He was calling with news about a cyberattack the company had just been alerted to.
Inc.com

Women Entrepreneurs Are Critical to America's Economic Recovery

As we celebrate Women's History Month, it is important to take a step back and admire how far women entrepreneurs have come. In 2019, women-owned businesses employed more than 10 million workers and accumulated $1.8 trillion in profit. Today, more Americans are opening new businesses at a record rate -- there were 5.4 million new business applications last year alone. We know that women-owned businesses are a key driver of this growth, especially businesses owned by minority women.
KRON4 News

State awards $5M in grants to fund women’s pandemic recovery on Equal Pay Day

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — On Equal Pay Day, the California Commission on the Status of Women and Girls (CCSWG) has awarded grants to help fund organizations serving women and girls who have been disproportionately affected economically by the ongoing pandemic. Grantees include organizations serving low-income, unemployed, or underemployed, AIAN, BIPOC, LGBTQIA, unhoused, rural, disabled, senior, […]
WCBD Count on 2

Expo helps women, minority-owned businesses thrive post-pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston showed its commitment to supporting small businesses Thursday by hosting its 2nd annual Small Business Opportunity Expo at the Gaillard Center. The Holy City is working to help small businesses thrive post-pandemic. “We’re putting this on to make sure that these businesses are successful,” organizer Ruth Jordan […]
Ironton Tribune

LaRose spotlights women-owned businesses in Ohio

March is Women’s History Month, and accordingly, it is the perfect time to celebrate women-owned businesses home grown in Ohio. These women entrepreneurs have set goals and embraced challenges, all while being mothers, sisters, daughters and business owners. From nail salons to accounting firms, these talented women do it all and work tirelessly to keep Ohio’s economy moving.
Fast Company

Learning the right lessons from startup culture

Businesses looking to build a culture of innovation often encourage their employees to act like entrepreneurs. What they usually mean is that they want a conveyor belt of innovative, high-impact ideas ready for market—a sort of internal incubator program. It’s based on a vision of entrepreneurs as people who love taking big bets, who swing for the bleachers and either connect or happily take away the learnings to apply to their next at-bat. They imagine risk-embracing folks who are all about failing fast, failing forward, and failing better.
