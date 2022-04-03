Utah's great for life sciences, summit panelists conclude

From his beginnings at DuPont Merck to his current position as Cybin’s CYBN CEO, Doug Drysdale has certainly had an eventful career. “I seem to be drawn to opportunities that are poised for growth, whether that is from being undermanaged, distressed or a startup situation,” he said in an interview, explaining his previous experiences with companies that were between a rock and a hard place. For example, in 2014, Drysdale led the recapitalization of NASDAQ-listed Pernix Therapeutics PTX, raising $65 million and turning the company from EBITDA negative to EBITDA positive in two quarters.

