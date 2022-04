MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — WVU football was full go during its Saturday practice — even the quarterbacks. The Mountaineers ramped up their physicality as they donned full pads for the first time this spring, introducing full-speed tackling into their preparations. The quarterbacks were as much a part of that tackling as the rest of the team, but Neal Brown said that some defenders were timid to lay a hit on them.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO