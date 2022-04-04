Tallahassee C.C. baseball wins Sunday twin bill against Northwest Florida State

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -. It didn’t take Northwest Florida State long to find the replacement to Greg Heiar as the next mens basketball head coach. The school announcing Monday morning it has hired Steve DeMeo as its next head coach. He’ll succeed Heiar, who landed the head coaching job at New Mexico State, after leading the Raiders to the National Championship in his lone season at the helm there.

NICEVILLE, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO