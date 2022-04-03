ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Russian retreat reveals evidence of atrocities and the state GOP is fighting over who should run

By Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LE8O7_0eySTPUd00

'Scene from a horror movie': Russian retreat reveals devastation and death in Ukraine's streets.

  • Ukrainians returning to the suburbs of Kyiv as Russian forces pulled out over the weekend found a shocking trail of destruction and death, including slain civilians lying on the streets with their hands bound.
  • Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said scores of the dead were found on the streets of Bucha – about 35 miles northwest of Kyiv – and the Kyiv suburbs of Irpin and Hostomel in what looked like a “scene from a horror movie.” Arestovych said some people were shot in the head and had their hands bound, and some bodies showed signs of torture, rape and burning. Bucha Mayor Anatoly Fedoruk told Agence France-Presse that 280 people had been buried in mass graves in the city, and reporters from the news organization counted at least 20 bodies on one street.
  • Zelenskyy said Sunday that the deadly attacks on civilians – including evidence of a massacre in Bucha – are more proof that Russia is committing "genocide" in his country.

Wisconsin Republicans fracture over how to find their best candidates in a GOP year

  • Wisconsin's GOP is heading toward the fall midterms as a fractured party, divided over how to find the best candidates to put forward in an election year that is theirs to lose. The state party's endorsement is the latest point of contention, with major candidates for Wisconsin's highest offices accusing party chiefs of rigging the process to favor more established politicians. They worry newcomers already facing donation thresholds to be considered for a party endorsement will be further handicapped by party rules allowing current officeholders to count their previous fundraising toward a new race.
  • "I just think that sends a very wrong message," Ben Voelkel, a Republican from Waukesha County running for lieutenant governor, said. "Especially at a time when (the) party is talking about being a grassroots party. I think we need to walk the walk instead of just talk the talk and this is one way where I think people will be frustrated, and for good reason."
  • Bill Feehan, the 3rd Congressional District GOP chairman and member of the party's executive committee, defended the party's endorsement process as the best way to ensure Republicans have a shot at winning expensive races and allows those candidates to receive funds from the party. Candidates who are endorsed have access to the party’s infrastructure and donor lists and could set up joint fundraising accounts with the party. "We have to draw a line somewhere," Feehan said about endorsement thresholds. "Obviously, we can't just let anybody off the street come in and stand up on the stage and participate in the endorsement process for governor. So there has to be some kind of standard of viability."

Did someone share this newsletter with you? Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

The Money

HEALING SPACES: More Little Free Libraries, public art, flowers, herb gardens and other things designed to create peaceful spaces throughout Milwaukee are likely coming by fall under an expanding city program. The Healing Spaces initiative was launched last year as a pilot effort. The city is expanding the effort this year.

The Fun Stuff

ELTON JOHN: Elton John bids farewell to Wisconsin with one last spectacular Milwaukee concert at Fiserv Forum.

The Games

BUCKS: Luka Doncic carved up the Milwaukee defense as the Mavs defeated the Bucks 118-112.

BADGERS: UW's Johnny Davis wins Jerry West Award, given annually to the best shooting guard in the nation

Today's Weather

Make it stop. It's April, the college basketball season ends tonight, baseball is back this week and you're likely waking up to another April snow. The snow will turn to a cold rain late in the morning, but it looks like another slushy mess.

Not yet a Journal Sentinel subscriber? Please consider signing up at jsonline.com/deal.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
Page Six

Friends beg Putin’s lover Alina Kabaeva to persuade him to end the war

Friends of Vladimir Putin’s “Eva Braun,” Alina Kabaeva, are begging her to go to Moscow to persuade him to end the war — as she faces expulsion from Switzerland. “Alina’s female friends are begging her to fly to Putin and persuade him to end the war,” a source told Page Six. “He doesn’t seem to be listening to anybody, but perhaps he might listen to her.” The source added, “Putin is surrounded by rings and rings of security. Alina says she doesn’t know if she can get to him — and even if she does, she doesn’t know if she’ll be able...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Russian#Gop#Ukrainians#Agence France Presse#Republicans#The State Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fortune

Anonymous claims it hacked Russia’s central bank and will soon release thousands of files

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. A Twitter account claiming to be connected with the activist collective Anonymous announced this week that it hacked Russia’s central bank, and it is planning to release 35,000 documents over the next 48 hours detailing “secret agreements.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'$50m of damage for the ogres!': Jubilant Ukrainians post pictures of burning state-of-the-art Russian fighter jet they say they shot down as war continues to go badly for Putin's forces

Ukrainians have shared pictures of a burning Russian fighter jet they say was shot out of the sky in the Kharkiv region as Putin's forces continue to take heavy damages. Photos from the scene remains of Russian fighting aircraft Su-35 believed to have been hit by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
MILITARY
The Independent

Ukrainian mayor kidnapped by Russian soldiers says he heard other captives being tortured

Ivan Fedorov, Melitopol mayor who was kidnapped by Russian forces and held for five days earlier this month, recounted his days in captivity and said he could hear other prisoners being tortured.On 11 March, Russian forces abducted the 33-year-old man from a town square.A video of the kidnapping was posted on Telegram by Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office.The video, caught on surveillance cameras, showed Russian forces put a black bag over Mr Fedorov’s head and take him away from Melitopol’s crisis centre, where he was working.He was released on 17 March after a special...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
596K+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy