Russian retreat reveals evidence of atrocities and the state GOP is fighting over who should run

'Scene from a horror movie': Russian retreat reveals devastation and death in Ukraine's streets.

Ukrainians returning to the suburbs of Kyiv as Russian forces pulled out over the weekend found a shocking trail of destruction and death, including slain civilians lying on the streets with their hands bound.

Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said scores of the dead were found on the streets of Bucha – about 35 miles northwest of Kyiv – and the Kyiv suburbs of Irpin and Hostomel in what looked like a “scene from a horror movie.” Arestovych said some people were shot in the head and had their hands bound, and some bodies showed signs of torture, rape and burning. Bucha Mayor Anatoly Fedoruk told Agence France-Presse that 280 people had been buried in mass graves in the city, and reporters from the news organization counted at least 20 bodies on one street.

Zelenskyy said Sunday that the deadly attacks on civilians – including evidence of a massacre in Bucha – are more proof that Russia is committing "genocide" in his country.

Wisconsin Republicans fracture over how to find their best candidates in a GOP year

Wisconsin's GOP is heading toward the fall midterms as a fractured party, divided over how to find the best candidates to put forward in an election year that is theirs to lose. The state party's endorsement is the latest point of contention, with major candidates for Wisconsin's highest offices accusing party chiefs of rigging the process to favor more established politicians. They worry newcomers already facing donation thresholds to be considered for a party endorsement will be further handicapped by party rules allowing current officeholders to count their previous fundraising toward a new race.

"I just think that sends a very wrong message," Ben Voelkel, a Republican from Waukesha County running for lieutenant governor, said. "Especially at a time when (the) party is talking about being a grassroots party. I think we need to walk the walk instead of just talk the talk and this is one way where I think people will be frustrated, and for good reason."

Bill Feehan, the 3rd Congressional District GOP chairman and member of the party's executive committee, defended the party's endorsement process as the best way to ensure Republicans have a shot at winning expensive races and allows those candidates to receive funds from the party. Candidates who are endorsed have access to the party’s infrastructure and donor lists and could set up joint fundraising accounts with the party. "We have to draw a line somewhere," Feehan said about endorsement thresholds. "Obviously, we can't just let anybody off the street come in and stand up on the stage and participate in the endorsement process for governor. So there has to be some kind of standard of viability."

The Money

HEALING SPACES: More Little Free Libraries, public art, flowers, herb gardens and other things designed to create peaceful spaces throughout Milwaukee are likely coming by fall under an expanding city program. The Healing Spaces initiative was launched last year as a pilot effort. The city is expanding the effort this year.

The Fun Stuff

ELTON JOHN: Elton John bids farewell to Wisconsin with one last spectacular Milwaukee concert at Fiserv Forum.

The Games

BUCKS: Luka Doncic carved up the Milwaukee defense as the Mavs defeated the Bucks 118-112.

BADGERS: UW's Johnny Davis wins Jerry West Award, given annually to the best shooting guard in the nation

Today's Weather

Make it stop. It's April, the college basketball season ends tonight, baseball is back this week and you're likely waking up to another April snow. The snow will turn to a cold rain late in the morning, but it looks like another slushy mess.

