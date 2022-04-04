ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gladys Berejiklian makes a shock return to politics resurfacing on the the campaign trail for Scott Morrison despite slagging him off in texts

By Antoinette Milienos
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Gladys Berejiklian has resurfaced on the campaign trail for Scott Morrison's team - despite sending scathing text messages where she labelled the Prime Minister a 'horrible, horrible person'.

Pictures showed Ms Berejiklian has been campaigning with her mate and close former colleague Andrew Constance, as the former NSW transport minister vies for the federal seat of Gilmore.

In an image posted to Facebook, Mr Constance described the former NSW premier - who was the master of ceremonies at one of his weddings - as a 'true friend' and thanked her for her support ahead of the imminent federal election.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G3Ih9_0eySTNyP00
Ms Berejiklian (left) was pictured with Maggie Havu (middle) and Liberal MP Mr Constance (right) as he lobbied for the federal seat of Gilmore ahead of the federal poll

'Great to have a true friend of mine down to say thank you to for incredible leadership of our region ! Love Glad,' Mr Constance captioned the image.

The image, which is now the former Liberal MP's profile picture, shows Mr Constance smiling along side Ms Berejiklian and staffer Maggie Havu.

Mr Constance's supporters expressed their support for the candidate and their admiration for Ms Berejiklian.

'Best of luck with your Campaign Andrew. Nice to see Gladys supporting you. We do miss you both in the NSW Government .Thank you so much Gladys for your time as NSW Premier!!!!,' one comment read.

'Wish we could have the two of you running our precious state. We miss you so much Gladys. We knew you were there for us,' another wrote.

A leaked text exchange emerged earlier this year where Ms Berejiklian described Mr Morrison a 'horrible, horrible' person who was 'more concerned with politics than people'.

Ten News political journalist Peter van Onselen blindsided Mr Morrison on live television with the messages allegedly sent between Ms Berejiklian and a cabinet minister.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JlEAh_0eySTNyP00
Ms Berejiklian came under fire after a leaked text exchange with a fellow cabinet minister allegedly showed her calling Prime Minister Scott Morrison a 'horrible, horrible person' who was 'more concerned with politics than people'

It's also alleged she said that she 'did not trust' Mr Morrison. The cabinet minister allegedly replied describing Mr Morrison as a 'fraud' and a 'complete psycho'.

It was reported Ms Berejiklian accused the Prime Minister in a text of 'actively spreading lies' about her, to which the unnamed minister replied Mr Morrison was 'desperate and jealous.'

In texts allegedly sent at the height of the Black Summer bushfires, Ms Berejiklian said she was 'so disappointed and gutted' by Mr Morrison's controversial trip to Hawaii.

She also allegedly claimed Mr Morrison was ' obsessed with petty political point-scoring' while lives were endangered by the fires.

In a statement, Ms Berejiklian said she had 'no recollection of such messages.'

'I understand there has been some commentary ... concerning myself and the PM,' she said at the time.

'I have no recollection of such messages. Let me reiterate my very strong support for Prime Minister Morrison and all he is doing for our nation during these very challenging times.

'I also strongly believe he is the best person to lead our nation for years to come.'

Since quitting politics, Ms Berejiklian has taken up a new job at Optus as the telco's managing director for 'enterprise, business and institutional' affairs.

Ms Berejiklian resigned as NSW state premier last October when it emerged she was under investigation by the Independent Commission Against Corruption.

The ICAC announced the probe into whether Ms Berijiklan breached public trust with respect to grants awarded to community organisations while she was in a secret relationship with ex-Wagga Wagga MP Daryl Maguire.

The anti-corruption watchdog issued an update on its website saying 'certain parties' had requested an extension, which was granted. Submissions were previously due on Monday but will now be accepted by May 9.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48mhuZ_0eySTNyP00
In a statement , Ms Berejiklian said she had 'no recollection of such messages' and  reiterated her strong support for Prime Minister Scott Morrison (left)

ICAC investigations generally take years to wrap up and the commission has given no indication how long it will take before it publishes its findings.

Mr Constance resigned from his position as NSW minister for transport just two days after Ms Berejiklian quit her post as NSW premier.

Although his switch to federal politics was no secret, Mr Constance made it clear the exit of his close friend was a contributing factor.

'With Glad going it's a bit of an end of an era,' Mr Constance said.

'We walked into Parliament together. I'm very proud to be walking out of Parliament with Gladys together.'

Labor won the seat of Gilmore off the Coalition at the last election, but local liberals hope that the Mr Constance's 17 years of experience and local popularity will win Gilmore back in the upcoming federal poll.

Gilmore includes areas of the NSW Shoalhaven and Illawarra coasts and includes communities like Batemans Bay, Kiama and Ulladulla. It is currently represented by Labor MP Fiona Phillips.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d3MS0_0eySTNyP00
Mr Constance (left) resigned as NSW minister for transport just two days after Ms Berejiklian (right) quit as NSW state premier. The liberal MP called Ms Berejiklian - who was the master of ceremonies at one of his weddings - 'a true friend' 

