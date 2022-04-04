ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

Reporters Roundtable: April 3, 2022

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OdAjR_0eySTKKE00

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — After the Democratic Governors Association sponsored new TV ads attacking Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin’s record as a defense attorney, reporters Dave Dahl with WTAX and Brenden Moore with the Decatur Herald and Review analyzed the political strategy behind the DGA getting involved in the Republican party primary.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

13K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Aftermath of deadly shooting at Cherryvale Mall

UPDATE: Police have identified Marcus Mclin, 25, of Rockford as the victim of the deadly shooting An autopsy showed that he died of injuries received in the shooting ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Cherryvale Mall became a crime scene Saturday night, leaving one person dead and others shaken up. While police said that it was […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aurora, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Decatur, IL
Aurora, IL
Government
City
Springfield, IL
City
Aurora, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar#Wtax#Dga#Republican
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Freeport man arrested for Sunday shooting

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Darion Wheeler, 18, has been arrested for a shooting on Sunday morning. According to Freeport Police, officers were responding after gunshots were heard in the area of Homer Street and Oak Avenue around 11:01 a.m. and spotted Wheeler running from the scene. He was arrested and charged after police found the […]
FREEPORT, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

White Sox deal Kimbrel for AJ Pollock

GLENDALE, Ariz. – The Chicago White Sox have acquired veteran outfielder AJ Pollock from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel. Pollock, 34, batted .297/.355/.536 (114-384) with 27 doubles, a career-high tying 21 home runs, 69 RBI, 53 runs scored and nine stolen bases in 117 games last season, his third […]
MLB
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Free prom dresses in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Chapter of “Becca’s Closet” celebrated its grand reopening since closing to COVID-19 last year. Thousands of beautiful gowns, shoes and accessories were made available on Saturday, just in time for prom. It was a chance for everyone to have a blast, and a dream come true for some to […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man arrested on gun charges after Rockford crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Donte McCline, 25, was arrested after police discovered a gun in his car after a serious crash at E. State and Calvin Park Boulevard on Sunday. According to Rockford Police, officers responded to the scene around 4:15 a.m. Both drivers were taken to local hospitals for what police said were minor […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Floyd Brown trial, Day 3: More than 200 rounds of ammo found in Rockford hotel room

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Testimony moves into a second week in the murder trial of Floyd Brown, the man accused of killing McHenry County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Keltner at a Rockford hotel. Among today’s witnesses, a former FBI agent testified that police found guns and ammunition inside Brown’s hotel room. Former FBI agent Douglas Seccemb […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy