Spotify CEO Daniel Ek To Be Deposed In Eminem Copyright Lawsuit

By Cole Blake
hotnewhiphop.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSpotify CEO Daniel Ek has been ordered to sit for a deposition regarding a copyright lawsuit over Eminem’s music, a federal judge ruled on Thursday. Magistrate Judge Jeffery S. Frensley felt that Ek's excuse of not being personally involved in “day-to-day” licensing...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

