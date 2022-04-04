Man arrested for DUI in deadly multi-vehicle crash

UPDATED: (April 04, 2022, 6:10 a.m.) – According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 8:15 Sunday night.

Troopers said Jose Carcamo Elvir, 42, of Alabama was traveling south in the inside lane of Highway 331.

Troopers said he rear-ended two different cars, which caused a chain reaction, and several cars to collide with one another.

In total, there were eight cars involved in the crash.

A 72-year-old man from Palmetto Bay, FL died. Three people were seriously injured. More than a dozen individuals were involved but troopers said were not injured.

Elvir was arrested and is facing multiple charge including DUI manslaughter, three counts of DUI with serious bodily injury, and driving without a driver license and causing death.

FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Highway 331 was shut down Sunday night following a crash involving several vehicles.

According to a Facebook post from Walton County Fire Rescue, both north and southbound lanes of traffic on Highway 331 were shut down at the Highway 20 intersection as of 8:30 Sunday night.

Several injuries have been reported.

Officials are asking people to use caution in the area.

