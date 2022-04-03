ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Legislative deals elusive on key subjects

By Stephen Gruber-Miller, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2APqXb_0eySRs6q00

Good morning,

As the Iowa Legislature works towards ending its session, there are a few key issues where House and Senate Republicans have yet to reach an agreement.

Aside from the budget, these are some of the things keeping lawmakers from going home for the year. Here's a quick check-in on where they stand.

Private school scholarships

The Senate passed Gov. Kim Reynolds' bill that would give up to 10,000 families taxpayer-funded scholarships to pay private school expenses. Meanwhile, the House passed its own education bill dealing with school transparency — but it left out the scholarships.

House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, said it's still too early to say the House doesn't have the votes to pass the scholarships.

"I’m not convinced that we’re at that point yet," he said Thursday.

Bottle bill

The House and Senate each have their own plans for changing Iowa's decades-old can and bottle redemption program. The Senate passed its bill last week, while the House decided to wait.

"It was more that we want to give time to see if there’s some places where we can find a solution and actually get something to the governor’s desk," Grassley said.

Unemployment waiting period

Both the House and the Senate have passed bills that would cut off unemployment benefits 10 weeks earlier than current law, taking Iowa from 26 weeks of benefits to 16 weeks.

The difference is the Senate would also impose a one-week waiting period before Iowans could receive their benefits. The House bill has no waiting period.

It remains to be seen how the difference will be resolved.

"In negotiations, that doesn’t have a lot of wiggle room," Grassley said of the waiting period. "It either is or it isn’t."

This is Stephen, standing ready to let you know what happens when — or if — there's a deal on any of this. Email me at sgrubermil@registermedia.com with questions.

Tell your friends to subscribe to our newsletter here.

Comments / 0

The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register

2K+

Followers

2K+

Posts

365K+

Views

Related
Times-Republican

Iowa House and Senate pass bill to shorten unemployment benefits by 10 weeks

Iowa workers would have 10 fewer weeks of unemployment benefits under a bill passed Wednesday by the Iowa House and Senate. House File 2355 is an amended version of a proposal by Gov. Kim Reynolds. It shortens the maximum amount of unemployment to 16 weeks, down from 26 weeks under current law. The bill also redefines a suitable job, requiring unemployed workers to accept lower-paid offers earlier in their job search.
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Seven S.D. legislators try to halt budget deal

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Some current and past appropriators are asking other South Dakota legislators to think again whether a key budget compromise should become state law. Senator John Wiik, R-Big Stone City, released a letter Thursday that calls upon Republican House and Senate leaders to reconsider the legislation that the letter describes as “the wrong direction for South Dakota.”
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
POLITICO

House passes insulin bill over insurers' opposition

The House voted Thursday in favor of a bill to cap out-of-pocket costs on insulin at $35 a month, a policy Democrats hope will give them a concrete win to campaign on when they face voters in November as the rest of their health care agenda remains stalled. “At the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Reynolds
Person
Pat Grassley
Fox News

Republicans' dangerous health care agenda won't bode well in midterms

Last week marked the 12th anniversary of President Barack Obama signing the Affordable Care Act into law in the East Room of the White House. The law would become one of the key achievements of the Obama Administration, providing access to healthcare for tens of millions of Americans, but for some "Obamacare" was kindling that would ignite the fire behind the Tea Party and a national backlash against the transformative legislation.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Republicans#The Iowa Legislature#House#Bottle#Iowans
Reuters

U.S. Congress announces deal on $10 billion in COVID-19 funding

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters) - An agreement to provide $10 billion in U.S. funding for COVID-19 aid has been reached in the Senate, lawmakers said on Monday. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, the top Democrat in the chamber, and Republican Senator Mitt Romney hailed the deal, but Schumer said he was disappointed that an agreement on $5 billion of global health funding had not also been reached.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Republicans outraise Democrats by 126% in Texas Senate races

Campaign finance requirements govern how much money candidates may receive from individuals and organizations, how often they must report those contributions, and how much individuals, organizations, and political entities may contribute to campaigns. While campaign finance is not the only factor in electoral outcomes, successful fundraising can provide a candidate...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Social Security
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Senate
Agriculture Online

Senate bill requires packers to buy some cattle for cash

Meatpackers would be required to buy a portion of their slaughter cattle on the spot market or risk a $90,000 fine under legislation outlined by four senators on Monday. The bill, intended to increase market transparency, also would create a contract library that discloses the terms the packers offer for cattle, so producers would know if a fair price is being offered.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Albany Herald

CARDEN SUMMERS: Key legislation passes through Senate ahead of Crossover Day

It was an exciting and busy week at the Capitol as legislators worked bills through committees and onto the floor in advance of our Crossover deadline, occurring this week on Tuesday. By this date, all Senate bills must pass over to the House side for consideration, so all crucial legislation to be worked with this year from the Senate side needs to be voted out of the Senate by then. That said, I am confident in the potential of all bills we heard and passed this week and the weeks before to collectively move Georgia in the most healthy and prosperous direction.
GEORGIA STATE
WKYT 27

Ky. Senate continues to pass key bills as legislative session gets closer to end

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky lawmakers have just four days to pass key legislation as the 2022 general assembly is drawing to a close. Time is short for a major spending plan to pass this year’s legislature. Lawmakers are still ironing out a budget that will likely include public worker pay raises and both income tax relief and tax rebates.
KENTUCKY STATE
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Former Minnesota Republican chair Jennifer Carnahan running for Congress

The former chair of Minnesota's Republican Party is running for Congress just months after fellow GOP leaders helped force her from power. Jennifer Carnahan announced Monday she is running in the First District Congressional race in hopes of winning the southern Minnesota seat held by her late husband, Jim Hagedorn.
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
365K+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy