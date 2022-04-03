Legislative deals elusive on key subjects

Good morning,

As the Iowa Legislature works towards ending its session, there are a few key issues where House and Senate Republicans have yet to reach an agreement.

Aside from the budget, these are some of the things keeping lawmakers from going home for the year. Here's a quick check-in on where they stand.

Private school scholarships

The Senate passed Gov. Kim Reynolds' bill that would give up to 10,000 families taxpayer-funded scholarships to pay private school expenses. Meanwhile, the House passed its own education bill dealing with school transparency — but it left out the scholarships.

House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, said it's still too early to say the House doesn't have the votes to pass the scholarships.

"I’m not convinced that we’re at that point yet," he said Thursday.

Bottle bill

The House and Senate each have their own plans for changing Iowa's decades-old can and bottle redemption program. The Senate passed its bill last week, while the House decided to wait.

"It was more that we want to give time to see if there’s some places where we can find a solution and actually get something to the governor’s desk," Grassley said.

Unemployment waiting period

Both the House and the Senate have passed bills that would cut off unemployment benefits 10 weeks earlier than current law, taking Iowa from 26 weeks of benefits to 16 weeks.

The difference is the Senate would also impose a one-week waiting period before Iowans could receive their benefits. The House bill has no waiting period.

It remains to be seen how the difference will be resolved.

"In negotiations, that doesn’t have a lot of wiggle room," Grassley said of the waiting period. "It either is or it isn’t."

This is Stephen, standing ready to let you know what happens when — or if — there's a deal on any of this. Email me at sgrubermil@registermedia.com with questions.

Tell your friends to subscribe to our newsletter here.