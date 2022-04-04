ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty, TX

Myrtle Braxton

By Bluebonnet News
bluebonnetnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMyrtle Braxton, lovingly known by family and friends as Tippy, was born to Levi and Wilda Mae Braxton February 16, 1945. She was one of six children and grew up in Moss Bluff, TX. Tippy grew up in Mt. Zion Baptist Church alongside her family and...

bluebonnetnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Liberty, TX
Obituaries
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Liberty, TX
NBC News

Elon Musk’s joining Twitter’s board of directors should sound alarm bells

On Tuesday, Twitter announced that Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, would be joining its board of directors. The news comes a day after he bought more than 9 percent of the company’s stock. Parag Agrawal, the company’s CEO, tweeted: “Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board.” But Musk’s worrisome track record of using social media irresponsibly should raise huge questions about whether, as a member of the board, he’ll ensure that the platform cracks down on the potentially deadly disinformation that threatens our country.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Stevens
Person
Levi

Comments / 0

Community Policy