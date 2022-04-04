ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eric Church plans free show after canceling San Antonio concert for UNC-Duke game

By Andrew Schnitker
 1 day ago

NEW ORLEANS (KXAN) — Country music star and North Carolina basketball fan Eric Church watched his Tar Heels knock off rival Duke and end coach Mike Krzyzewski’s career Saturday night. Now, he’s hoping to make up for the concert he canceled to attend the NCAA Final Four.

Church, an Appalachian State graduate, was scheduled to perform at San Antonio’s AT&T Center on Saturday night before he canceled the show for a trip to New Orleans to watch basketball with his family.

He will attempt to make things right for his jilted fans by offering a free show at New Braunfels Whitewater Amphitheater in September. The show will be only for fans who had tickets to the San Antonio concert.

Church wrote on Twitter — “Thank you San Antonio for letting me take my family to this game. It took a minute to figure out how and when I could properly express my thanks.”

The “one of a kind” show, according to Church, is set for Friday, Sept. 2.

The Whitewater Amphitheater can host up to 5,600 people, while the AT&T Center has a capacity of over 18,000. People with tickets to the San Antonio show will get refunds as well.

Church added that more details about the show will be announced soon.

