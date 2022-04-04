ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says she won't seek second term

By ZEN SOO and VINCENT YU
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0laEB1_0eySQc7p00
Hong Kong Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam pauses during a news conference in Hong Kong, Monday, April 4, 2022. Lam, who survived massive protests against her government in 2019 and oversaw the implementation of a tough national security law that quashed dissent, said Monday she will not seek a second term. Her successor will be picked in May. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, Pool) (Vincent Yu)

HONG KONG — (AP) — Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said Monday she wouldn’t seek a second term after a rocky five years marked by huge protests calling for her resignation, a security crackdown that has quashed dissent and most recently a COVID-19 wave that overwhelmed the health system.

Her successor will be picked in May and the city's security chief during the 2019 protests is among the possible choices.

“I will complete my five-year term as chief executive on the 30th of June this year, and I will also call an end to my 42 years of public service,” Lam said at a news conference. She thanks her team of local officials and the central authorities in Beijing, and said she plans to spend more time with family, which is her “sole consideration.”

Speculation had swirled for months about whether she would seek another term, but she said that her decision had been conveyed to the central government in Beijing last year and was met with “respect and understanding.”

“Less than two years into my chief executive term, because of the anti-extradition bill and because of interference from foreign forces and also the attack of COVID-19, I was under great pressure,” Lam said. “However the motivation for me to press on was the very staunch support behind me by the central authorities.”

She presided over a period in which Beijing firmly established control over the former British colony that was returned to China in 1997. For years, the city rocked back and forth between calls for more freedom and growing signs of China extending its reach into the city, even after Hong Kong was promised 50 years of freedom to govern itself semi-autonomously from the mainland.

Lam’s popularity sharply declined over her five-year term, particularly over legislation that would have allowed crime suspects to be extradited to mainland China for trial and later over her leadership during the 2019 protests that saw violent clashes erupt between police and protesters.

She also strongly supported the national security law initiated by Beijing and implemented by her government that was seen as eroding the “one country, two systems” framework that promised after the handover from Britain that city residents would retain freedoms not found in mainland China, such as a free press and freedom of expression.

The security law and other police and court actions in the years since have virtually erased the city's pro-democracy movement, with activists and the movement's supporters either arrested or jailed. Others have fled into exile.

Hong Kong media say the city's No. 2 leader John Lee is likely to enter the race to succeed Lam. Chief Secretary Lee was the city’s head of security during the 2019 protests, and is known for his support for the police force during the protests and his tough stance against protesters.

Hong Kong’s leader is elected by a committee made up of lawmakers, representatives of various industries and professions, and pro-Beijing representatives such as Hong Kong deputies to the China’s legislature. One of the unfulfilled demands of the 2019 protests was direct election of the city’s chief executive.

The election for the chief executive had been set on March 27 but was postponed until May 8 as the city endures its worst coronavirus outbreak of the pandemic.

Lam said that holding the polls as originally scheduled would pose “public health risks” even if a committee of only 1,462 people is involved.

Lam previously served as chief secretary, secretary for development and other roles in civil service. She earned the nickname “good fighter” for her tough stance and refusal to back down in political battles.

Lam renounced her British nationality in 2007 when she was appointed secretary for development. Her husband and two children have retained their British nationalities.

___

Soo reported from Singapore. AP writer Ken Moritsugu contributed from Beijing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WSB Radio
WSB Radio

34K+

Followers

62K+

Posts

16M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
The Independent

Putin still wants to attend G20 in Indonesia and ‘has China’s backing’

Vladimir Putin has reportedly expressed willingness to attend the G20 summit later this year in Indonesia as China said Russia was an “important member,” in a pushback to the potential pressure building up to expel Moscow from the Bali event for its war on Ukraine.Russia’s ambassador to Indonesia Lyudmila Vorobieva said in a news conference that Mr Putin is willing to travel to Bali in November to attend the G20 summit. She said Russia should not be expelled over the Ukraine invasion as G20 is an economic forum."It will depend on many, many things, including the Covid situation, which is...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Lam
CBS News

Russia says it's building a new "democratic world order" with China

Beijing — Beijing and Moscow advanced a vision of a new world order Wednesday as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov made his first visit to key ally China since his country launched its invasion of Ukraine. Moscow's top diplomat landed in the eastern city of Huangshan early Wednesday for a series of meetings about the future of Afghanistan, but Russia's bloody assault on its neighbor was likely to loom large over proceedings.
POLITICS
Page Six

Friends beg Putin’s lover Alina Kabaeva to persuade him to end the war

Friends of Vladimir Putin’s “Eva Braun,” Alina Kabaeva, are begging her to go to Moscow to persuade him to end the war — as she faces expulsion from Switzerland. “Alina’s female friends are begging her to fly to Putin and persuade him to end the war,” a source told Page Six. “He doesn’t seem to be listening to anybody, but perhaps he might listen to her.” The source added, “Putin is surrounded by rings and rings of security. Alina says she doesn’t know if she can get to him — and even if she does, she doesn’t know if she’ll be able...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Handover Of Hong Kong#Hong Kong Residents#Ap#British
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Country
Singapore
Country
China
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia says US declared ‘total war’ on it

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that the U.S. and other western nations have declared “total war” against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. “A real hybrid war, total war was declared on us,” Lavrov said, as the Associated Press reported. Hybrid warfare refers to...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

'$50m of damage for the ogres!': Jubilant Ukrainians post pictures of burning state-of-the-art Russian fighter jet they say they shot down as war continues to go badly for Putin's forces

Ukrainians have shared pictures of a burning Russian fighter jet they say was shot out of the sky in the Kharkiv region as Putin's forces continue to take heavy damages. Photos from the scene remains of Russian fighting aircraft Su-35 believed to have been hit by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

China likens Australia's 'disrespectful colonialism' towards Pacific islands to Russia's invasion of Ukraine as it lashes out at calls for an INVASION of the Solomon Islands over Beijing security deal

China has taken a brutal swipe at what it claims is Australia's disrespectful 'colonialist mentality toward South Pacific island countries'. Beijing was incensed by a fringe independent article calling on Canberra to invade the Solomon Islands over its worrying new security arrangement with China. Although the call for regime change...
CHINA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
34K+
Followers
62K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy