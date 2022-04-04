ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silk Sonic's 'Leave the Door Open' wins record of the year at the Grammy Awards

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (AP) — Silk Sonic's 'Leave the...

Vibe

Silk Sonic Hit The Jackpot With First Live Performance Of “777” At The 2022 Grammy Awards

Click here to read the full article. Following their tied pre-show Grammy wins for Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song, Silk Sonic kicked off the 64th annual award show with an electric performance of “777” from their debut album, An Evening With Silk Sonic.  With lyrics like “Pretty motherf**ker with some money to blow / I’m ’bout to buy Las Vegas after this roll / Come on, 7-7-7, let’s go / Oh, whatever you wanna do, baby / I got ya,” it’s only right that this song made its live debut in Sin City on the Grammys stage.More from VIBE.comGrammys...
MUSIC
The Independent

BTS member J-Hope falls during Grammys performance

BTS member J-Hope stumbled onstage while performing “Butter” with his bandmates at the Grammy Awards on Sunday (3 April).During the Las Vegas performance, the singer tripped off a raised platform and fell towards some stairs.However, he managed to stay on his feet, rejoining the rest of the group and smiling.One fan who caught the moment praised J-Hope for his quick recovery: “Anyone else catch this stumble during the BTS #GRAMMYs performance? He played it off well despite tripping!”Elsewhere in the performance, BTS channeled Mission: Impossible in their choreography, jumping over laser beams and wearing all black. Olivia Rodrigo even made a cameo with V.BTS is nominated in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for “Butter”, which is the band’s second English-language single.Follow live updates from the Grammy Awards here. See the updated list of winners in full here. Read More BTS fans go wild for Olivia Rodrigo cameo in Grammys performanceWho is performing at the Grammys 2022?Joni Mitchell fans moved after Bonnie Raitt helps singer during Grammy Awards
MUSIC
WIBX 950

Jon Batiste Wins 4 Grammy Awards in Early Ceremony

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jon Batiste has already taken home four Grammy Awards, including his first ever, in what could be a big night for this year's leading nominee. During the show's pre-telecast ceremony Sunday, Batiste won for best American roots performance, American roots song, best music video and tied with Carlos Rafael Rivera for best song written for visual media.
CELEBRITIES
Effingham Radio

Recording Academy Announces First Slate Of Grammy Performers

On Tuesday, (March 15th) The Recording Academy announced the first slate of artists to perform at this year's 64th Annual Grammy Awards. Taking the stage on Music's Biggest Night will be current nominees Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, and Olivia Rodrigo. Live...
MUSIC
Deadline

Grammys 2022 Red Carpet Photos: See Looks From BTS, J Balvin, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X & More

Click here to read the full article. The stars and sun aligned on the Grammy red carpet this warm Sunday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prominent artists and entertainers arrived in iridescent one-pieces, print dresses and colorful suits in anticipation of a spectacular evening. Las Vegas is hosting the 2022 awards instead of the usual New York/Los Angeles metro regions. The pandemic bumped this year’s event from its originally scheduled Los Angeles date in January. The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah hosts for the second year in a row. The Grammys will air live from Las Vegas on Sunday,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
ETOnline.com

BTS Shuts Down the GRAMMYs With Legendary James Bond-Inspired 'Butter' Performance

The K-pop megastars showed up to the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards to perform their nominated song, "Butter" -- and they may have just shut down the awards ceremony with a smooth performance of their No. 1 hit. RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, V, Jungkook and J-Hope dressed to impress in classic black tuxes and showed off their best dance moves as they gave a show-stopping performance for the star-studded GRAMMYs crowd.
MUSIC
Sea Coast Echo

Olivia Rodrigo, Foo Fighters and Silk Sonic win big at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Olivia Rodrigo, Foo Fighters and Silk Sonic were among the big winners at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The annual ceremony took place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Tuesday night (22.03.22) and saw Olivia crowned Best New Pop Artist and Female Artist of the Year, while 'good 4 u' was voted as the TikTok Bop of the Year.
MUSIC
The Independent

Grammys 2022: BTS fans ‘furious’ after the South Korean boy band fail to win Group Performance award

BTS fans are “infuriated” after the South Korean boy band didn’t win the Group Performance award at the 2022 Grammy Awards.The band which consists of Jungkook, V, Park Ji-min, Suga, Jin, RM, and J-Hope was nominated for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for their hit song “Butter.”However, the award was eventually was won by Doja Cat and SZA for their performance of “Kiss Me More.”Ever since BTS’s loss, their fans, also known as The Army, have shared their disappointment on social media. “BTS was f***ing robbed. They were f***ing robbed. I’m tired of this s***,” one fan wrote....
MUSIC
WRGB

Grammy-award winning musician once again joins Albany Symphony

Troy, WRGB — This weekend the Albany Symphony welcomes Richard O'Neill back to the Capital Region. O'Neill, along with conductor David Alan Miller and the Symphony, won the Grammy last year for Best Classical Instrumental Solo. O'Neil plays the viola. He tells CBS 6 this is his first concierto...
ALBANY, NY
Stereogum

Grammys: Watch Silk Sonic Open The Show With Their Vegas Party Jam “777”

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak made their first public appearance as Silk Sonic at last year’s Grammys, performing debut single “Leave The Door Open.” Tonight, after picking up two awards for “Leave The Door Open” at this afternoon’s Premiere Ceremony, they opened the proper telecast from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas with a different track from their hit album An Evening With Silk Sonic. Paying tribute to the first ever Grammys in Vegas, they wore Elvis-like costumes while rocking the heavy funk track “777,” which happens to be all about gambling and partying in Vegas. Watch the performance below.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ETOnline.com

Saweetie Spills Her Secret on GRAMMYs Parking Lot Quick Change (Exclusive)

Saweetie always comes to slay and the 64th annual GRAMMY Awards was no exception. The GRAMMY-nominated rapper stepped out in two different outfits for one red carpet. Saweetie first posed in a hot pink skirt and bra set by Valentino. She completed the look with matching evening gloves, a diamond necklace and an equally glittering bracelet in the shape of a snake. She also rocked a short, sliver-hued 'do for the occasion.
MUSIC
Vibe

Maxwell Announces 3-Night Las Vegas Engagement

Click here to read the full article. Maxwell declares the show will go on as he prepares for his upcoming three-night engagement in Las Vegas this summer. As part of his 2022 NIGHT tour, the esteemed R&B icon’s limited live series will be held at the Encore Theater at WYNN Las Vegas on July 27, July 29, and July 30, starting at 8 p.m. PT. This announcement comes after the Brooklyn-bred crooner snagged the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay Chart with his latest single, “OFF.” The placement is his eighth single to top the aforementioned chart and his...
LAS VEGAS, NV

