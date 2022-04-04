Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says she will not seek second term; successor to be picked in May

A former top government adviser condemned Hong Kong's leader on Tuesday, calling for her to "resign in shame" over a deadly Covid-19 wave that has clogged the city's healthcare system and sent elderly deaths soaring. Former government adviser Wong Chack-kie joins a chorus of pro-Beijing loyalists in criticising Chief Executive Carrie Lam at a politically sensitive juncture for the city with a new leader to be selected by July 1. Key Chinese officials -- including President Xi Jinping -- are also expected to be in town by that date for the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's handover from Britain to China. But Hong Kong's 740,000 plus cases and 4,300 deaths in under three months -- mostly inside the city's care homes -- have seen Lam's administration rebuked for its low vaccination rates and unclear messaging around potential lockdown and testing measures.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 21 DAYS AGO