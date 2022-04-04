ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says she will not seek second term; successor to be picked in May

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 1 day ago

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam...

wtop.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Hong Kong leader defends health workers drafted in from China

Hong Kong's leader on Friday warned against making "divisive comments" about health workers sent by China to help contain Covid, as tensions over their deployment complicate efforts to control a spiralling outbreak. "Why do we want to make all this fuss and make divisive comments?"
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Lam
Daily Mail

US is paying $2MILLION a month to provide 24hr protection for former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from Iran threat: Another $175K is being spent to protect former Iran envoy Brian Hook

The State Department says its paying more than $2million per month to provide 24-hour security to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and another $175,000 for another former top aide, both of whom face 'serious and credible' threats from Iran. The department told Congress in a report that the cost...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Ap
The Independent

US cancels launch of intercontinental ballistic missile to prevent relations with Russia getting worse

The US military cancelled an intercontinental ballistic missile test in order to ease tensions with Russia amid Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine.Air Force officials confirmed that the test of the Minuteman III missile had been cancelled after it was first delayed on 2 March in the wake of Moscow putting its own nuclear force on high alert.When the test was initially delayed, US officials said it was essential to “bear in mind the risk of miscalculation and take steps to reduce those risks” with the Kremlin accused of nuclear saber rattling. Now Air Force spokesperson Ann Stefanek...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Ex-Hong Kong adviser condemns city leader over deadly Covid storm

A former top government adviser condemned Hong Kong's leader on Tuesday, calling for her to "resign in shame" over a deadly Covid-19 wave that has clogged the city's healthcare system and sent elderly deaths soaring. Former government adviser Wong Chack-kie joins a chorus of pro-Beijing loyalists in criticising Chief Executive Carrie Lam at a politically sensitive juncture for the city with a new leader to be selected by July 1. Key Chinese officials -- including President Xi Jinping -- are also expected to be in town by that date for the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's handover from Britain to China. But Hong Kong's 740,000 plus cases and 4,300 deaths in under three months -- mostly inside the city's care homes -- have seen Lam's administration rebuked for its low vaccination rates and unclear messaging around potential lockdown and testing measures.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
China
International Business Times

Ferretti Launches Hong Kong IPO To Raise Up To $301 Million - Term Sheet

Italian luxury yacht maker Ferretti S.p.A launched a Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) on Monday to raise up to $301 million, a term sheet seen by Reuters showed, despite ongoing volatility in global equities markets. The shares will be priced at HK$21.82 to HK$28.24 each, the term sheet showed.
ECONOMY
WDBO

Treasury bars Russia payments in dollars from US accounts

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Treasury Department will not allow any Russian government debt payments from accounts at U.S. financial institutions to be made in U.S. dollars, restricting one of the strategies President Vladimir Putin is employing to stave off default, an agency official said Tuesday. Russia faced...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy