Pop icon Kylie Minogue to return to the small screen for a special performance of her latest album Disco on Foxtel

By Caleb Taylor
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Kylie Minogue is set to return to TV this month with a 'dedicated documentary' on Foxtel titled Kylie: Infinite Disco.

The pint-sized pop star, 53, has recorded a special performance of hits from her latest chart-topping album, Disco, for Fox Docos.

The 50-minute special will include tracks such as Real Groove and Magic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QEcsk_0eySQN5200
Special performance: Kylie Minogue is set to return to TV this month with a 'dedicated documentary' on Foxtel titled Kylie: Infinite Disco

Kylie will also sing classics from her illustrious 30-year career, including hits like Slow, I Believe In You and Confide In Me.

'It's feel-good television, where you can put the surround sound on while you've got friends over,' Foxtel said of the performance.

'[It's] the ultimate rescue remedy… an irresistible tonic to real life.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QqPHz_0eySQN5200
Powerhouse: The pint-sized pop star, 53, has recorded a special performance of hits from her latest chart-topping album, Disco, for Fox Docos

Despite arriving later in her career, Disco has become one of Kylie's most popular albums.

The release, Kylie's fifteenth studio LP, topped the charts in Australia and the UK.

Kylie has also released an 'extended remixes' version of the album filled with dancefloor-ready tracks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZiLxW_0eySQN5200
Star: Despite arriving later in her career, Disco has become one of Kylie's most popular albums

Kylie worked on Disco during Covid lockdown at her home studio in London.

The Can't Get You Out of My Head previously told BBC2 the recording process was rather chaotic.

'If there was a kind of fly-on-the-wall camera, it would've been a comedy,' she said.

'I mean, me trying to wrangle the sound absorber, which bit goes where, lots of googling YouTube tutorials and calling a friend.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rvllw_0eySQN5200
Talented: Kylie worked on Disco during Covid lockdown at her home studio in London

At one point, she even questioned whether all of her efforts were worthwhile.

'There was a point during lockdown and during all of that where I guess maybe the album was kind of finished. And I did question, what does this mean? What's the point? There's so much happening in the world and there's no discos open,' she said.

'But the main question that kind of reassured me to keep going was, "What will I achieve if I don't release it?" And the answer - that's really easy - was absolutely nothing. So we stuck with Disco.'

Kylie: Infinite Disco will premiere on Fox Docos on April 16 at 8.30pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w2L4Z_0eySQN5200
Coming soon: Kylie: Infinite Disco will premiere on Fox Docos on April 16 at 8.30pm

TheWrap

‘The Staircase’: Watch Colin Firth as Michael Peterson in HBO Max True Crime Limited Series (Video)

The popular documentary series “The Staircase” is now an HBO Max limited series, with Colin Firth filling the role of convicted murderer Michael Peterson. HBO Max released the first trailer for the new series on Tuesday, which finds Firth playing a man who was accused of murdering his wife (played by Toni Collette). The case was well covered in the early 2000s, but gained more prominence with the arrival of a documentary series that premiered in 2004 and documented Peterson’s trial. New episodes with further updates were later made for Netflix in 2018.
TV SERIES
Variety

Charli XCX’s ‘Crash’ Leaves Her Darker, Artsier Side Behind for a Pure Pop Light Show: Album Review

Click here to read the full article. As someone affected by chromesthesia — the involuntary ability to associate sound with its various shades — Charli XCX has forever viewed music in dramatically different colors. Some have taken on dark, cold, experimental tones (like “Pop 2” and her lockdown project, “How I’m Feeling Now”); others have adopted warmer shades that skew decidedly toward commercial, mainstream pop (a la “Sucker” and “Charli”). With “Crash,” which she has declared is her last album for the Atlantic label, it’s abundantly clear which side of the color wheel she’s landed on for the moment: The avant-pop...
MUSIC
SheKnows

As Bold & Beautiful Fans Reel From Finn’s Heartbreaking Demise, We’re Looking Through Tear-Stained Eyes at Photos of All the Other Characters We’ve Lost Through the Years

Got a tissue? ’Cause you’re gonna need one. Maybe more than one, come to think of it. At least he died a hero. The Bold and the Beautiful let Finn ride to wife Steffy’s rescue in the April 1 episode, saving her from a shot fired by his own mother. But in doing so, he himself was struck. And in the shocking April 4 episode of the CBS soap, Sheila kissed him goodbye — like, really goodbye. For good. Kaput. The end.
TV SERIES
