Kardashians’ new Hulu reality show may feature family coping with Kim’s infamous sex tape again

THE Kardashians are preparing for the premiere of a brand new reality show on Hulu which will feature new drama and old.

A preview for the premiere suggests a video from the past – presumably Kim Kardashian and ex Ray J's sex tape – will haunt the famous family yet again.

Eager Kardashians fans shared screengrabs of the episode description for the reality show premiere on social media.

Per the description, the show's first episode is called Burn Them All to the F**king Ground.

The first episode is described as: "The cameras are back and rolling with everyone's favorite family.

"They are navigating through their new normal; motherhood, relationships, and career goals.

"As the family celebrates new ventures, a video from the past resurfaces."

The description doesn't reveal what video it references, but fans are speculating that it is Kim and Ray J's sex tape.

The KKW Beauty mogul's ex, Kanye West, recently raised questions about a possible second addition to the sordid tape after he attacked Kim online.

Kanye claimed he flew to meet Ray J to retrieve another version of the tape: something the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has denied.

FANS WEIGH-IN

Fans flocked to Reddit to discuss the impending drama around the premiere.

One fan commented: "Wild, how both their shows are kicking off with Kim’s sex tape."

A second replied: "Yeah, especially since she doesn’t want to be known for that."

A third fan speculated: "'A video from the past resurfaces.' So... the laptop with a second video... and Kanye didn’t lie. That’s what it sounds like to me."

LUCRATIVE DEAL

The Kardashians signed a lucrative deal with Hulu to exclusively create content for the streaming service after 14 years on the E! network.

KUWTK aired its final episode in June 2021 as Kim had previously confirmed the end on her Instagram, writing: "After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years."

She concluded: "We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way."

In addition to Kourtney's wedding, the series is also expected to cover all the major dramas including Kim's divorce from Kanye, her journey as a lawyer, and the birth of Kylie's second child with Travis Scott.

NEW CHAPTER

The Hulu show's new trailer teased lots of drama for fans.

"You have no idea what's coming," Kendall Jenner said in the video as Kourtney blew a kiss.

Khloe then appeared and said: "Are you ready?" as sister Kim added, "Kardashians on Hulu."

The stars have been teasing the series recently as various photos from behind the scenes have also been shared.

In one snap, a pregnant Kylie posed while donning a form-fitting long-sleeved white dress, while another had Khloe in a pale pink dress that showed off her thin frame.

Other pics showcased their mom, Kris Jenner, and sister Kendall in solo shots.

