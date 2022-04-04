ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15 Hilarious Tweets About The Grammys This Year That Are Better Than The Show Itself

By Ryan Schocket
 1 day ago

We love award shows — the drama, the awkward moments, the performances. But we also love the tweets about the show itself that sometimes outshine the program. There were some hilarious tweets about this year's Grammys.

Here are some of the best:

1.

me trying to figure out if taylor swift is actually at the grammys rn

@taybeautifulll 11:44 PM - 03 Apr 2022

2.

JACK ANTONOFF FINALLY WINNING PRODUCER OF THE YEAR THAT’S MY HUSHAND !!!

@ritaswiftie 11:02 PM - 03 Apr 2022

3.

ready for whatever happens tonight

@LilNasX 03:02 PM - 03 Apr 2022

4.

Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa standing on stage together just momentarily lowered my number on the Kinsey Scale. #GRAMMYs

@E_Glo 01:13 AM - 04 Apr 2022

5.

That lady is shaking the life out of the fucking mic lmfaooooooooo #GRAMMYs

@MalikHaelstrom 12:56 AM - 04 Apr 2022

6.

Taylor Swift confirms that she will be skipping the #Grammys because she does not care about evermore.“If it was any other album I would love to attend, but it’s evermore which is an album I do not care about at all.”

@youthinkswift 11:37 PM - 03 Apr 2022

7.

kelly mantle has arrived to the #grammys red carpet 🤩

@a1andar 08:29 PM - 03 Apr 2022

8.

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

@fancysnaake 11:05 PM - 03 Apr 2022

9.

when you got the grammys at 5 and the bowser’s fury video game tournament at 7

@bIankspace 11:52 PM - 03 Apr 2022

10.

this is the producer of the year

@swieder13 11:06 PM - 03 Apr 2022

11.

Ariana Grande looks stunning on the #GRAMMYS red carpet tonight.

@raritybvtera 09:03 PM - 03 Apr 2022

12.

jack harlow coming out the shadows

@itszaeok 12:48 AM - 04 Apr 2022

13.

Bradley Cooper has just pissed himself at the #GRAMMYs

@TrilogyFiIm 10:50 PM - 03 Apr 2022

14.

evermore at the grammys rn:

@lillyswiftt13 09:45 PM - 03 Apr 2022

15.

“I got my peaches out in Georgia”

@heyjaeee 02:49 AM - 04 Apr 2022

Which is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below! And can check out more Grammys coverage here !

