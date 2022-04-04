15 Hilarious Tweets About The Grammys This Year That Are Better Than The Show Itself

Related
The Worst-Dressed Celebrities at the Grammy Awards 2022, According to Twitter
Click here to read the full article. The 2022 Grammy Awards will forever be an occasion to make a fashion statement. This year’s event, held last Sunday in Las Vegas, featured an array of colorful, embellished and dramatic looks — but not all of them were well-received. While many applauded celebrities for taking style risks at the star-studded event, others had doubts about many musicians’ chosen ensembles for the occasion. Fans took to Twitter to express their surprise and confusion over a variety of outfits that appeared on the red carpet throughout the evening. From oversized suits to textured dresses, discover some...
It’s Music’s Biggest Night! Take a Look at All the Groovy Fashions From the 2022 Grammys Red Carpet
The 64th Annual Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah, will take place tonight at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena. Music’s Biggest Night will see performances by J. Balvin with Maria Becerra, Jon Batiste, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Cynthia Erivo, H.E.R., Lady Gaga, John Legend, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Leslie Odom Jr., Nas, Ben Platt, Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood and Rachel Zegler.
Pink Slams ‘Horrendous’ ‘Rolling Stone’ Article for Overlooking Her Grammys Performance: REPORT
Rolling Stone rounded up what they consider to be the "25 Greatest Grammy Performances Ever," and it seems safe to say Pink is not in agreement with the final list. In fact, the "So What" star slammed the publication in a seemingly since-deleted Instagram comment. The historic magazine shared their...
HipHopDX.com
Jada Pinkett's Ex-Lover August Alsina Speaks Out After Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars Drama
The Internet is still buzzing over Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on Sunday (March 27). Celebrities, athletes, musicians and more have chimed in on the drama, but there’s one person who many have been waiting to hear from given his history with the Smith family. R&B...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hello Magazine
Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap
Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
The Best, Worst, and Weirdest Moments of the 2022 Grammy Awards
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards aired Sunday night from Las Vegas, taking place in the shadow of a wildly controversial Oscars ceremony from just one week prior. It’s been a tough few years for the Recording Academy, which has dealt with internal strife , accusations of backdoor dealing, and the defection of some of music’s biggest stars: Drake and The Weeknd have publicly renounced the Grammy’s legitimacy, while Kanye West was banned from this ceremony due to “concerning online behavior.”
Following Will Smith’s Resignation From The Academy, Two Of His Upcoming Movies Have Hit Setbacks
This past week has been a whirlwind for Will Smith. After Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, the actor has experienced heavy backlash (and some support) from Hollywood and the general public. There have been a number of developments since the awards show last Sunday, with the latest being the confirmation that Smith has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Now, it would seem that two of his upcoming movies have experienced setbacks.
Hello Magazine
'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation
Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
RELATED PEOPLE
HipHopDX.com
Cardi B Quits Social Media Over Grammys Backlash: 'I Hate This Fuckin Dumbass Fan Base'
Cardi B‘s unfiltered, down-to-Earth social media posts have won her an army of admirers including You star Penn Badgley, but those expecting the usual entertainment from the Bronx bombshell should prepare to be disappointed. On Sunday (April 3), Cardi B deactivated her Twitter and Instagram accounts — which had...
Grammys 2022: The Complete Winners List
Click here to read the full article. The 64th Grammy Awards moved from January in Los Angeles to April in Las Vegas this year thanks to another Covid surge. Trevor Noah, who made his Grammy debut last year, returned to host a show that included performances by Silk Sonic, Lady Gaga, Chris Stapleton, Billie Eilish, BTS, and Olivia Rodrigo. Here’s a rundown of all the Grammy winners. Best Pop Vocal Album: Sour — Olivia Rodrigo Best R&B Album: Heaux Tales — Jazmine Sullivan Best Rap Performance: “Family Ties” — Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar Best New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo Best Country Album: Starting Over — Chris Stapleton Song...
International Business Times
Genre-spanning Artist Batiste Wins Four Early Grammys
The Grammy awards kicked off on Sunday with leading nominee Jon Batiste winning four trophies as the music industry rolled out the red carpet for a pandemic-delayed celebration in Las Vegas. The honors for Batiste, a multi-genre artist who went into the ceremony with 11 nominations, included best music video...
Silk Sonic and Jazmine Sullivan Both Win Best R&B Performance at 2022 Grammys
In a tie, both Jazmine Sullivan and Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak) have won the 2022 Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance. “Pick Up Your Feelings” and “Leave the Door Open” are the winning songs. H.E.R.’s “Damage,” Snoh Aalegra’s “Lost You”, and Justin Bieber’s “Peaches” were also nominated.
IN THIS ARTICLE
After Disney’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Debacle, GLAAD CEO Warns Hollywood: ‘Don’t Wait Until You’re in the Hot Seat’
Click here to read the full article. On the heels of a rare public gaffe for The Walt Disney Co. — regarding the media giant’s silence over Florida’s incendiary “Don’t Say Gay” law — the GLAAD Media Awards used its annual Los Angeles show to caution the rest of Hollywood about the perils of ignoring the LGBT community. “Don’t wait until you’re in the hot seat,” the media watchdog’s president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis bluntly told the crowd at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday. “There’s no more time to sit on the sidelines. We need Hollywood on the front...
BET
GRAMMYs 2022: Silk Sonic Kicks Off The 2022 Grammys With Electrifying Performance
A stunning display of classic funk from the R&B-soul group Silk Sonic featuring Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars got the 2022 Grammy Awards started right. The dynamic duo delivered an electrifying performance of “777” to make the Godfather of Soul James Brown proud. Take a look at the...
Grammys 2022 performers: Lady Gaga joins lineup
Lady Gaga is the latest last minute performer for the 2022 Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday. Gaga is nominated for five Grammy Awards this year for her recent collaborative album with Tony Bennett. Nominations include Record of the Year and Album of the Year, the duet "I Get a Kick Out of You" and the album "Love for Sale."
Will Smith's new "Bel-Air" Aunt Viv on reboot fears: "I really didn't want to let the culture down"
"Who wants chocolate chip cookies!" I yell, walking into the house after completing a 16-hour workday, "All you can eat!" My daughter runs straight toward me in pure joy. My wife, who works extremely hard as well, becomes instantly irritated for two reasons. The first is that my snacks go against the healthy-organic-green-vegetable diet she created for our daughter, and secondly, she loves snickerdoodles, and thinks that chocolate chip cookies are horrible. Now I don't do this every day because I'm not a terrible person, however, I do have to catch myself, monitoring my actions to make sure that I don't go against what she is trying to implement. More importantly, I make sure my 90-hour work week doesn't overshadow her dreams, goals and ambitions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
purewow.com
Lady Gaga Poses with Elton John's Sons (AKA Her Godchildren) in Rare New Photos
Lady Gaga has been called many things, from Mother Monster to the Queen of Pop. However, our new favorite moniker for the singer might be the title she was given in a post from Elton John's husband, David Furnish, who called her “Gagamother.”. While the Grammy and Academy Award-winning...
NME
BTS become undercover agents for stunning ‘Butter’ Grammys performance
BTS became undercover agents for a stunning performance of their nominated, chart-topping single at the Grammys 2022 tonight (April 3). Last year, the seven-member record-breakers performed their hit single ‘Dynamite’ remotely from Seoul, while in 2020, they teamed up with Lil Nas X for his performance of ‘Old Town Road’.
Elle
BTS Deserves a Grammy, but Do the Grammys Deserve BTS?
It’s been a year since BTS lost their very first Grammys race, and their devoted fanbase, ARMY, continues to be perplexed. The bittersweet feeling of seeing the South Korean boy band finally be recognized by the Recording Academy—both with a nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and an invitation to perform on the storied stage—but promptly skipped over for the actual trophy is still palpable among K-pop die-hards. The reaction is understandable: BTS has been lauded with critical and commercial success, including earning awards at other ceremonies, but has been steadfastly sidelined by the Grammys in the States.
Grammys 2022: The Complete Party Guide, From Silk Sonic to Spotify
Click here to read the full article. The best in music are all headed to Sin City where the anticipation is higher than ever for the 64th Grammy Awards in Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena. With a lineup that includes Olivia Rodrigo, Lady Gaga, BTS, Billie Eilish, Silk Sonic, Brandi Carlile, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Jon Batiste, John Legend, Carrie Underwood, J Balvin with Maria Becerra, H.E.R., Chris Stapleton and more, it’s going to be an exciting and wide-ranging night of music. With Music’s Greatest Night just around the corner, dozens of honorary events and parties are happening...
BuzzFeed
824
Followers
783
Post
480K+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0