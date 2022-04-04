ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
14 Awkward Moments From The 2022 Grammys

By Ryan Schocket
 1 day ago

If you're like me, you love the awkward moments during awards shows. And despite being a prestigious affair, the Grammys were still home to some quality cringe/uncomfortable moments this year.

Gabriel Bouys / AFP via Getty Images

1. People pointed out how a lot of the A-listers — Taylor Swift , Beyoncé , Miley Cyrus , Ariana Grande , etc. — weren't present:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MGbjE_0eySQKQr00
Michael Kovac / WireImage

2. During the non-televised segment of the Grammys, Louis C.K. — who has multiple sexual misconduct allegations against him — won for Best Comedy Album:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GKr2d_0eySQKQr00
Rich Fury / Getty Images

3. Tayla Parx wore a Bowser-inspired(?) Grammy look:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nEeLY_0eySQKQr00
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

4. Questlove started things off by addressing the awkward elephant in the room — the Will Smith slap heard 'round the world:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gd1Uc_0eySQKQr00
CBS

5. Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian were super PDA-heavy:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2797b0_0eySQKQr00
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

6. Trevor Noah said "Latin-Granny"-winning superstar when introducing J Balvin:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BY4UK_0eySQKQr00
CBS

7. People said J Balvin was off-key during his performance:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ifFaL_0eySQKQr00
CBS

8. A crew member introduced Billie Eilish and was adorably nervous, shaking with nerves, but slayed her intro!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tfN5e_0eySQKQr00
CBS

9. People pointed out how it felt like there were virtually no awards were given out during an AWARD SHOW:

"i wish they would give out another award" is a crazy thought to have while watching an award show...

@itszaeok 02:07 AM - 04 Apr 2022

10. People were definitely taken aback by a surprise speech from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine, who then presented John Legend :

I’m sorry WHAT DID THEY ASK THE PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE TO FILM FOR THE GRAMMYS

@natey_bb 01:50 AM - 04 Apr 2022

the president of ukraine presenting john legend feels incredibly dystopian #GRAMMYs

@mariaa_nz 01:51 AM - 04 Apr 2022

Did the Grammys really get a speech from the Ukraine president…

@BoricuaHive 01:50 AM - 04 Apr 2022

11. It appeared that Billy Porter called Jazmine Sullivan 's album as "Hoe's Tales" which sounded like "Hostess" or some mispronunciation of the proper name, Heaux Tales ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HIOUk_0eySQKQr00
CBS

12. ...which explains why Jazmine looked super confused when she won:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SRbUH_0eySQKQr00
CBS

13. Whoever was in charge of the bleeping for the Grammys messed up a few times during Justin Bieber 's performance of "Peaches," which contained the words "shit" and "bitch":

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bhTl6_0eySQKQr00
CBS

Justin’s gonna pay that FCC fine for that lil slip up 👀 #GRAMMYs

@MoisesFenty 02:48 AM - 04 Apr 2022

Think those bleep outs for Justin Bieber are coming a word or two too late(?) #GRAMMYs #GrammyAwards

@thepopcornreel 02:51 AM - 04 Apr 2022

14. And lastly, Doja Cat almost missed winning her first Grammy because she was in the bathroom!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LkYcX_0eySQKQr00
CBS

You can check out more Grammys coverage here !

