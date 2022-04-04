14 Awkward Moments From The 2022 Grammys

Related
It’s Music’s Biggest Night! Take a Look at All the Groovy Fashions From the 2022 Grammys Red Carpet
The 64th Annual Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah, will take place tonight at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena. Music’s Biggest Night will see performances by J. Balvin with Maria Becerra, Jon Batiste, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Cynthia Erivo, H.E.R., Lady Gaga, John Legend, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Leslie Odom Jr., Nas, Ben Platt, Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood and Rachel Zegler.
Lady Gaga Honors Tony Bennett in Moving 2022 Grammys Performance
Lady Gaga's 2022 Grammys performance is a bittersweet one. The 36-year-old singer took the stage at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas on April 3. And let's just say, the showstopping number deserved all the applause. Following an introduction from Tony Bennett, the House of Gucci actress took to...
Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak : To Perform At The Grammys
It looks like Silk Sonic will open up the 64th Grammys on Sunday. I know they are going to kill it Fasho. They are two talented brothers. The Recording Academy and CBS have slowly but surely been unveiling their huge list of artists who are set to perform at this year’s Grammy Awards ceremony (this […]
Grammys 2022: Miranda Lambert to miss show, everything else happening during Sunday's awards
The Grammys are live and in a new location: Las Vegas. All you need to know, from who's performing (Lady Gaga) to who's hosting (Trevor Noah).
RELATED PEOPLE
International Business Times
Genre-spanning Artist Batiste Wins Four Early Grammys
The Grammy awards kicked off on Sunday with leading nominee Jon Batiste winning four trophies as the music industry rolled out the red carpet for a pandemic-delayed celebration in Las Vegas. The honors for Batiste, a multi-genre artist who went into the ceremony with 11 nominations, included best music video...
HipHopDX.com
Jada Pinkett's Ex-Lover August Alsina Speaks Out After Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars Drama
The Internet is still buzzing over Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on Sunday (March 27). Celebrities, athletes, musicians and more have chimed in on the drama, but there’s one person who many have been waiting to hear from given his history with the Smith family. R&B...
Hello Magazine
Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap
Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
Watch Lady Gaga Tear the House Down With an Iconic Jazz Performance at the 2022 Grammys
Lady Gaga hit the 2022 Grammys stage, trading in her black and white Armani Privé gown for a stunning Tiffany blue dress to perform a couple of Jazz numbers in honor of her close friend, Tony Bennett. Bennett introduced the singer over video before she took the stage and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hello Magazine
'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation
Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
Hello Magazine
Al Roker provides rare insight on debilitating cancer diagnosis with wife Deborah Roberts
Al Roker has been very candid with his fans and followers about his journey towards becoming as healthy as can be. In a new chat he did with his wife, ABC journalist Deborah Roberts, the Today star provided a rare detailed glimpse into his life at home with his family.
Following Will Smith’s Resignation From The Academy, Two Of His Upcoming Movies Have Hit Setbacks
This past week has been a whirlwind for Will Smith. After Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, the actor has experienced heavy backlash (and some support) from Hollywood and the general public. There have been a number of developments since the awards show last Sunday, with the latest being the confirmation that Smith has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Now, it would seem that two of his upcoming movies have experienced setbacks.
EW.com
Lady Gaga (finally) joins 2022 Grammys performers lineup
Lady Gaga is shifting legendary stages, from the Oscars to the Grammys. The Recording Academy has confirmed that the voice behind the Album of the Year–nominated jazz project Love for Sale will perform at Sunday's ceremony, becoming one of the last performers confirmed to hit the Grammys stage as part of its 2022 event.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ETOnline.com
Valerie Bertinelli Gets Emotional Over Son Wolfgang Making It to the GRAMMYs (Exclusive)
Valerie Bertinelli couldn't be more proud of her son, Wolfgang Van Halen. ET spoke with the pair at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards Sunday, where she gushed over the GRAMMY-nominated songwriter. "It is really emotional. I mean, the song that Wofie wrote is absolutely stunning, gorgeous and it's really beautiful...
Grammys 2022: The Complete Winners List
Click here to read the full article. The 64th Grammy Awards moved from January in Los Angeles to April in Las Vegas this year thanks to another Covid surge. Trevor Noah, who made his Grammy debut last year, returned to host a show that included performances by Silk Sonic, Lady Gaga, Chris Stapleton, Billie Eilish, BTS, and Olivia Rodrigo. Here’s a rundown of all the Grammy winners. Best Pop Vocal Album: Sour — Olivia Rodrigo Best R&B Album: Heaux Tales — Jazmine Sullivan Best Rap Performance: “Family Ties” — Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar Best New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo Best Country Album: Starting Over — Chris Stapleton Song...
Grammys 2022: The Complete Party Guide, From Silk Sonic to Spotify
Click here to read the full article. The best in music are all headed to Sin City where the anticipation is higher than ever for the 64th Grammy Awards in Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena. With a lineup that includes Olivia Rodrigo, Lady Gaga, BTS, Billie Eilish, Silk Sonic, Brandi Carlile, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Jon Batiste, John Legend, Carrie Underwood, J Balvin with Maria Becerra, H.E.R., Chris Stapleton and more, it’s going to be an exciting and wide-ranging night of music. With Music’s Greatest Night just around the corner, dozens of honorary events and parties are happening...
Grammys 2022: John Legend to receive inaugural Global Impact Award at Recording Academy Honours
John Legend will be awarded the first ever Global Impact Award at the forthcoming Recording Academy Honours Presented by the Black Music Collective on Saturday (2 April) in Las Vegas, ahead of the Grammys. The Recording Academy – who host the Grammys on April 3 – announced in a statement that the Grammy-winning artist was chosen for his “personal and professional achievements in the music industry”.“John is one of the most important artists of our time, someone who leads by example and pushes important boundaries consistently across music, philanthropy, and activism,” said Valeisha Butterfield Jones, co-president of the Recording...
Everything you need to know about the 2022 Grammys, including its plans post-Slap
Music lovers, rejoice: The wait is almost over. The 64th Grammy Awards, originally set to take place in January in Los Angeles, will now be rolling out its red carpet this Sunday in Las Vegas. Postponed due to COVID-19 concerns (much like last year), music's biggest night will make a...
purewow.com
Lady Gaga Poses with Elton John's Sons (AKA Her Godchildren) in Rare New Photos
Lady Gaga has been called many things, from Mother Monster to the Queen of Pop. However, our new favorite moniker for the singer might be the title she was given in a post from Elton John's husband, David Furnish, who called her “Gagamother.”. While the Grammy and Academy Award-winning...
Here’s who could make history during Sunday’s Grammys
Some Grammy performers could have their names carved in the show's history books on Sunday.
hotnewhiphop.com
LeVar Burton Warns Audience To "Remain In Your Seats" While Introducing Grammys Presenter
LeVar Burton warned the crowd at the Grammy Awards to keep their hands to themselves on Sunday night while introducing presenter, Nate Bargatze. The comment was a clear joke aimed at Will Smith who slapped Chris Rock during the Oscars ceremony, last month. “Now, I want to warn you all...
BuzzFeed
825
Followers
793
Post
480K+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0