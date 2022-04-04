ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

McDavid, Oilers extend streaks in 6-1 win over Ducks

By CBS Los Angeles
CBS LA
CBS LA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28fFs0_0eySQ4OU00

Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists to extend his point streak to 13 games, Leon Draisaitl scored his 50th goal of the season, and the Edmonton Oilers won their fourth straight game with a 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night.

Tyson Barrie and Brett Kulak each had a goal and two assists, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and an assist as the Oilers pulled within one point of Los Angeles for second place in the Pacific Division with a game in hand. Jesse Puljujarvi also scored, and Mike Smith made 31 saves.

The Oilers play at the Kings on Thursday.

Zach Aston-Reese scored for Anaheim, and John Gibson made 40 saves. The Ducks have lost 12 of their past 13 games and were outscored 19-9 as they were swept in the three-game season series.

McDavid made it 2-0 at 8:58 of the first, scoring five seconds into a power play to reach 40 goals for the third time, joining Wayne Gretzky, Jari Kurri, and Glenn Anderson with three or more such seasons for Edmonton. Gretzky did it nine times, Kurri seven, and Anderson four.

Puljujarvi tucked his sharp-angle shot in under the crossbar to give Edmonton a 4-0 edge 4:15 into the second, with McDavid notching the primary assist for his ninth game with three or more points this season. He has 11 goals and 15 assists in his past 13 games, with 11 multipoint games in that span.

Draisaitl reached the 50-goal mark by burying a one-timer with 3:58 remaining in the third to make it 6-1. He is the fourth player with multiple 50-goal seasons for the Oilers, joining Gretzky (8), Kurri (4), and Anderson (2).

Aston-Reese spoiled Smith's shutout bid by scoring 3:16 into the third.

NOTES: Ducks forward Troy Terry did not play because of an upper-body injury. Terry, who leads Anaheim with 31 goals and 57 points, was injured fighting with Arizona's Jay Beagle on Friday. … Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf missed his third straight game because of a lower-body injury. … Oilers forward Evander Kane had two assists in his 800th career game. … With Mikko Koskinen unavailable because of a non-COVID-19 illness, Stuart Skinner backed up Smith.

Comments / 1

Check out more stories from
CBS LA
CBS LA

103K+

Followers

21K+

Posts

33M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
markerzone.com

ANAHEIM & ARIZONA BRAWL AFTER ZEGRAS EMBARRASES YOTES W/ MICHIGAN GOAL

Friday night's match featuring the Anaheim Ducks & the Arizona Coyotes ended in Bedlam. This wasn't a great night to be an Arizona Coyote. Trevor Zegras was up to his usual antics, pulling off one crazy play after the other. Coyotes could simply hope to hang on. The Ducks led the 'Yotes 5-0 fifty-five minutes into the match; with five minutes remaining, the Ducks poked at a loose puck in the crease of ARI G Josef Korenar. Jay Beagle & the rest of the Coyotes' five-man unit took exception.
NHL
FOX Sports

Coyotes' Ritchie gets game suspension for slashing vs Ducks

NEW YORK (AP) — Arizona forward Nick Ritchie will be suspended for a game without pay for slashing against the Anaheim Ducks. In the final seconds of the first period of Friday night's game with Arizona down 3-0, Ritchie checked defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk into the boards. Shattenkirk pushed Ritchie, and.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Oilers Should Recall & Start Skinner During This Road Trip

The Edmonton Oilers have not gotten the goaltending they’ve needed recently, especially not from Mike Smith, and as we creep closer to the end of the regular season, the team will need help. The trade deadline is long gone, and general manager Ken Holland was comfortable enough with the Oilers’ goaltending to stand pat. The problem is they haven’t been (from “Mike Smith’s struggles are real and they are spectacular. Whatever are the Edmonton Oilers to do?”, Edmonton Journal, Feb. 24, 2022).
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Good, Avalanche Just a Bit Better in 3-2 Loss

The Pittsburgh Penguins (41-19-10) were good on Saturday. They earned scoring chances, skated with energy and maintained their system but they faced the best team in the NHL. The Colorado Avalanche were just a little better and finished one more scoring chance as they beat the Penguins 3-2 at Ball Arena on Saturday.
NHL
FOX Sports

Vegas takes on Vancouver, aims for 6th straight home win

Vancouver Canucks (32-28-10, fifth in the Pacific) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (39-28-4, fourth in the Pacific) BOTTOM LINE: Vegas hosts Vancouver trying to extend its five-game home winning streak. The Golden Knights are 15-5-1 against Pacific opponents. Vegas leads the Western Conference with 10 shorthanded goals, led by William Karlsson...
NHL
FOX Sports

St. Louis hosts Seattle after Tarasenko's 2-goal game

Seattle Kraken (22-41-6, eighth in the Pacific) vs. St. Louis Blues (39-20-10, third in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken visit St. Louis after Vladimir Tarasenko scored two goals in the Blues' 5-1 win over the Coyotes. The Blues are 27-8-6 in Western Conference games. St. Louis leads the...
NHL
FOX Sports

Arizona visits St. Louis following overtime victory

LINE: Blues -408, Coyotes +315; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host Arizona after the Coyotes knocked off Chicago 3-2 in overtime. The Blues have gone 12-5-3 against division opponents. St. Louis has scored 243 goals and ranks third in the Western Conference averaging 3.6 goals per game. Vladimir Tarasenko leads the team with 23.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brett Kulak
Person
Wayne Gretzky
Person
Troy Terry
Person
Jari Kurri
Person
Ryan Getzlaf
Person
Connor Mcdavid
Person
Glenn Anderson
Person
Evander Kane
Person
Leon Draisaitl
Person
Jay Beagle
Person
Tyson Barrie
Person
Mikko Koskinen
NHL

Vegas Survives with 3-2 OT Win in Vancouver

Shea Theodore scored the game-winning goal at 2:05 of overtime as the Vegas Golden Knights (39-28-4) defeated the Vancouver Canucks (32-28-10), 3-2, on Sunday night at Rogers Arena. Goals from Alex Pietrangelo and Jonathan Marchessault helped the Golden Knights jump out to a 2-0 lead in the first period. Robin...
NHL
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
103K+
Followers
21K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy