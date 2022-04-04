ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texans celebrate Trans Day of Visibility

By The Black Chronicle News Service
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas — Lisa and her 11-year-old daughter Maya were among hundreds of Texans gathering at the Texas Capitol on Saturday April 2. The duo attended the “All in for Equality Coalition” rally in support of transgender rights and Transgender Day of Visibility. Maya is a...

Info Bomber
1d ago

celebration of mental illness and the normalization of the mental illness by incorporating the victims of grooming behavior, little wonder the victims will not speak out.

Sammi
23h ago

If they were comfortable in their choices they wouldn’t require so much social support. Let kids be kids!

The Independent

Anger as Texas attorney general declares Pride Week ‘illegal’

As Pride Week gets underway in one Texas school district, the state’s attorney general has declared the whole event illegal.In a stern letter to the Austin Independent School District – which he also posted on Twitter – Attorney General Ken Paxton said the week-long celebration of LGBTQ students violates state laws against teaching “human sexuality” without parents’ permission.“By hosting ‘Pride Week,’ your district has, at best, undertaken a week-long instructional effort in human sexuality without parental consent,” the Republican AG wrote on Tuesday. “Or, worse, your district is cynically pushing a week-long indoctrination of your students that not only fails...
Teen Vogue

Trans Day of Visibility: 7 Trans People Share What Brings Them Joy

As Trans Day of Visibility dawns this year, it’s against a grim background: 2022 is on track to be a record-breakingly bad year for anti-trans legislation in state houses across the country. In Texas, parents are under investigation for helping their children access gender-affirming care (though a judge temporarily halted those investigations, pending a court hearing). South Dakota has become the 10th state in the country to bar transgender girls and women from participating on female sports’ teams. Because of bills attempting to ban access to gender-affirming healthcare for trans youth, a new report from the Williams Institute estimates that more than a third of young trans people are at risk of losing medical care. And these are only a few examples of the bills and laws that have transgender activists raising the alarm on the anti-trans legislation sweeping across the country.
International Business Times

U.S. Warns States Against Treading On Civil Rights Of Transgender Youth

The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday sent a letter to states warning them against passing legislation that would discriminate against transgender youth, including measures that would ban them from seeking gender-affirming treatments. The warning from the department's top civil rights lawyer comes at a time when Republican-controlled states around the...
The Independent

Jen Psaki criticises ‘extreme and harmful’ laws targeting trans people and abortion in Arizona and Oklahoma

White House press secretary Jen Psaki criticised four bills signed into law in Arizona and Oklahoma this week targeting transgender young people and restricting abortion care, among dozens of bills filed by Republican legislators this year aimed at LGBT+ Americans and abortion rights.The Republican governors of both states signed bills into law banning transgender athletes from participating in women’s sports.Arizona Governor Doug Ducey also approved a measure banning gender-affirming surgeries for people under 18 years old and a law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, a restriction at the centre of a US Supreme Court case reviewing a...
Click2Houston.com

Targeting trans Texans again, Ken Paxton investigating pharmaceuticals over puberty blockers

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is investigating two pharmaceutical companies — Endo Pharmaceuticals and AbbVie Inc. — for allegedly advertising puberty blockers to children and their parents to treat gender dysphoria rather than the other medical conditions they are approved to treat.
Vice

Not All Trans People Want to ‘Pass’

“I have a right to show my colors… Look at me. Look at you,” says Elektra Abundance, a trans woman, to Blanca, also a trans woman, in an episode of the TV series Pose. “I can pass. I can strut down Fifth Avenue when the sun is sitting high as my cheekbones and be waited on at Bergdorf’s, same as any white woman.”
Oxygen

Children Of Texas Woman On Death Row Plead 'Please Spare The Life Of Our Mother'

During hours of relentless questioning, Melissa Lucio more than 100 times had denied fatally beating her 2-year-old daughter. But worn down from a lifetime of abuse and the grief of losing her daughter Mariah, her lawyers say, the Texas woman finally acquiesced to investigators. “I guess I did it,” Lucio responded when asked if she was responsible for some of Mariah’s injuries.
