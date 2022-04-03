ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Bring out the brooms, Notre Dame goes on the road and sweeps FSU

By Michael Chen
 1 day ago
It seems like the extended time during the Irish baseball team’s four-game losing streak lit an fire for the team. They had ended the streak with a mid-week win over Northern Illinois, but those games are typically set for quality teams like the Irish to get a win and work on things.

Well, that work seemed to have paid off this weekend, going into Link Jarrett’s alma mater and sweeping Florida State. A Friday night 2-0 extra inning win was followed up by another nail-bitter on Saturday, with the Irish winning 5-4.

With the series already in hand the visitors could have mailed in the finale and still gone home with a very impressive set against the Seminoles. They wanted more however, and finished off the series sweep with a get-away-day 9-7 win.

Both team traded three-run first innings, but the Irish took the lead in the top of the third with two more runs and did enough to scratch out the win. Aidan Tyrell was the biggest story of the weekend for the Irish, not starting like he has been all season, but being a massive weapon off out of the bullpen. The lefty pitched a scoreless inning Friday night, got the day off on Saturday and then fired four and two-thirds of one-run pitching after stater Austin Temple struggled out of the gate.

Offensively, it was Carter Putz and Ryan Cole each blasting a home-run, with Cole driving in three. Putz and Brooks Coetzee also drove in two runs themselves.

The sweep put the Irish back over .500 in ACC play, 5-4, and extended their overall record to 16-5 on the season. They will most likely rise in the polls when they are updated early this week.

