73-year-old Gainesville man fatally injured in motorcycle accident

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Police in Winter Haven are searching for the driver who exited his car and proceeded to "pummel" an elderly man on Sunday afternoon. It happened after the two had an exchange of words at an intersection, police said. At around 2:20 p.m., Winter Haven Police said in a Facebook post that a 73-year-old man was leaving Publix at SE. Plaza along Cypress Gardens Blvd. As he walked along the crosswalk, police said a pewter-colored Ford F-250 "sped by faster than it should have" and was "very close" to the elderly man walking.

WINTER HAVEN, FL ・ 8 DAYS AGO