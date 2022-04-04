ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grammys host Trevor Noah jokes about Will Smith Oscars slap: ‘Keeping people’s names out of our mouths’

By Janelle Ash
 3 days ago

Will Smith jokes have begun at the 2022 Grammys. The 64th Annual Award show is being held in Las Vegas and during the pre-ceremony, LeVar Burton, introduced one of this year’s presenters, Nate Bargazte, with a jab towards Smith. ‘KEEP YOUR HANDS TO YOURSELVES’. “I want to warn...

Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Will Smith breaks silence on Rebel Wilson's joke about his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith has responded to the jokes Rebel Wilson made about his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith at the BAFTA Awards on Sunday. During the prestigious ceremony, host Rebel ridiculed the Hollywood actor after he won the accolade for Best Actor for his role in King Richard. However, Will was not in attendance as he was at the Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levar Burton
Person
Will Smith
Person
Trevor Noah
Person
Chris Rock
HipHopDX.com

Host Trevor Noah Reacts To The Grammys Pulling Kanye West's Performance

The Recording Academy pulled Kanye West’s performance from the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, citing his “disturbing online behavior.”. On Sunday (March 20), Grammy host Trevor Noah — one of many Kanye targeted on Instagram last week — responded to the Academy’s decision, tweeting, “I said counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye.”
CELEBRITIES
Norwalk Reflector

Kanye West uses racial slur about Trevor Noah after late-night host weighs in on Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian drama

Kanye West used a racial slur in an online post about Trevor Noah, who had referenced the rapper’s contentious divorce on his late-night show. Noah spoke about West’s public acrimony with ex Kim Kardashian, who is now dating comedian Pete Davidson, during Tuesday’s episode of “The Daily Show,” calling it “terrifying to watch.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Says He ‘Dropped Tears,’ Nearly Had to ‘Change Careers’ After Turning Down $14.5 Million for a Movie

Matthew McConaughey is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After kickstarting his career in the 1990s, he rapidly became known for his roles in various romantic comedies. Several classics include “How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days,” “Failure to Launch,” and “Fool’s Gold.” However, in speaking about the growth of his career, the actor revealed he once “dropped tears” and nearly had to change careers after turning down a $14.5 million offer for a movie. See what he has to say about the experience in the clip below.
MOVIES
Essence

'14 Years Later, Our Paths Crossed': 5 Times Celebrity Women Fell In Love With Men From Their Past

From an old friend to a former beau, see stars who reconnected with, married, and even remarried a guy from their past. Whether she’s performing on stage or simply posting on Instagram, singer Monica is always going to show love to and represent for rapper Corey Miller, known as C-Murder. If you haven’t been following, the two were an item in the ’90s. The New Orleans native, who is the brother of Master P, was sentenced to life in prison in 2009 for the shooting death of a teen named Steve Thomas at a nightclub in 2002. But witnesses have since come forward claiming Miller’s innocence and allege that they were forced by police to give false information and testify against him. Since then, there’s been a major push to get him released, with attorney Benjamin Crump joining his legal team, Kim Kardashian getting involved, and Monica leading the way.
RELATIONSHIPS
