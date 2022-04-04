Grammys host Trevor Noah jokes about Will Smith Oscars slap: ‘Keeping people’s names out of our mouths’
Will Smith jokes have begun at the 2022 Grammys. The 64th Annual Award show is being held in Las Vegas and during the pre-ceremony, LeVar Burton, introduced one of this year’s presenters, Nate Bargazte, with a jab towards Smith. ‘KEEP YOUR HANDS TO YOURSELVES’. “I want to warn...
Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
Will Smith has responded to the jokes Rebel Wilson made about his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith at the BAFTA Awards on Sunday. During the prestigious ceremony, host Rebel ridiculed the Hollywood actor after he won the accolade for Best Actor for his role in King Richard. However, Will was not in attendance as he was at the Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles.
Kanye West won’t be performing at the GRAMMYs despite being nominated five times. Reported reasons include his social media antics, some of which target the show’s host and comedian Trevor Noah. Hearing about the cancellation, Noah hit Twitter and delivered a statement: “I said counsel Kanye not cancel...
After Wanda Sykes was first contacted about potentially hosting the 94th annual Academy Awards, the stand-up comedian and actress knew one person she couldn't share the exciting news with: Alex, her wife of 13 years. "I can't tell her stuff because she would drive me nuts asking about it every...
The Recording Academy pulled Kanye West’s performance from the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, citing his “disturbing online behavior.”. On Sunday (March 20), Grammy host Trevor Noah — one of many Kanye targeted on Instagram last week — responded to the Academy’s decision, tweeting, “I said counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye.”
The artist formerly known as Kanye West has been suspended from Instagram for 24 hours after violating the platform’s policy on hate speech, harassment, and bullying, TMZ reports. The suspension was in response to Ye’s post where he directed racial slurs at Trevor Noah. The Donda artist also sent...
Will Smith’s daughter, Willow Smith, is getting philosophical on Twitter. The singer and "Red Table Talk" co-host took to the social media platform on Saturday and shared some cryptic tweets about the "meaning of life" following her father’s resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
Kanye West used a racial slur in an online post about Trevor Noah, who had referenced the rapper’s contentious divorce on his late-night show. Noah spoke about West’s public acrimony with ex Kim Kardashian, who is now dating comedian Pete Davidson, during Tuesday’s episode of “The Daily Show,” calling it “terrifying to watch.”
“It’s one of those interesting balances in life we try to achieve, which is acknowledging what’s happening in the world whilst allowing yourself the grace to celebrate some of the moments that are also going on,” Noah said of hosting amid the war in Ukraine. But he added: “I think it’s also important for us to be able to take a break from everything. That’s the ultimate quandary we face. Is it important to highlight issues around the world? Definitely. It’s also important to celebrate things that are happening in the world.”
Chris Rock’s younger brother Kenny said it “eats” at him to watch footage of his sibling being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars – and called for the actor to be stripped of his Academy Award.
Kenny Rock told the Los Angeles Times that he initially thought Smith’s action was staged, but realized it was all too real when the “King Richard” star hurled the F-word at Chris.
Kenny said he first heard about the on-stage incident while he was riding the A train in Brooklyn and a friend contacted him, but the signal was poor and he could not see...
And just like that, T.I. let his temper land him on Page One. Again. The rapper lost his cool on Monday, April 4 at Our Bar ATL, a restaurant and bar in downtown Atlanta. It was open mic night, and the host, comedian Lauren Knight, reportedly joked about the sexual assault allegations against the rapper and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris. Whatever was said prompted T.I. to march to the stage to lodge his objection.
