Reboot Of Infamous Film ‘The Crow’ To Star Bill Skarsgard

By Jackson Fanelli
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe film The Crow is infamous for the death of its lead actor, Brandon Lee, the son of legendary martial arts master Bruce Lee, who died on March 31st, 1993 when a prop gun misfired on the set of the film. Lee was 28 years...

CinemaBlend

Following Will Smith’s Resignation From The Academy, Two Of His Upcoming Movies Have Hit Setbacks

This past week has been a whirlwind for Will Smith. After Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, the actor has experienced heavy backlash (and some support) from Hollywood and the general public. There have been a number of developments since the awards show last Sunday, with the latest being the confirmation that Smith has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Now, it would seem that two of his upcoming movies have experienced setbacks.
Deadline

Hilary Swank & ‘Reacher’ Breakout Alan Ritchson To Lead Kingdom Story Company’s ‘Ordinary Angels’; Lionsgate Distributing

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Academy Award winner Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) and Reacher breakout Alan Ritchson have signed on to star in the film Ordinary Angels from Kingdom Story Company, which Lionsgate will distribute. Set against the backdrop of the worst snowstorm in Kentucky history, pic is inspired by the incredible true story of a struggling hairdresser (Swank) who single-handedly rallies an entire community to help a widowed father (Ritchson) save the life of his critically ill young daughter. Jon Gunn (The Unbreakable Boy) is directing, having written the most recent draft of the script with Jon...
Hello Magazine

The winner of 'the best Oscars dress of all time' has been revealed

The best Oscars dress of all time has been revealed - and the winner may surprise you. British marketplace OnBuy.com has revealed which celebrity's dress has been voted the best in an online survey. Jam-packed with the most iconic red carpet looks, ranked among the top ten were some of Hollywood’s most notorious leading ladies, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Mila Kunis, Nicole Kidman, and Charlize Theron.
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
Footwear News

The Worst-Dressed Celebrities at the Grammy Awards 2022, According to Twitter

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 Grammy Awards will forever be an occasion to make a fashion statement. This year’s event, held last Sunday in Las Vegas, featured an array of colorful, embellished and dramatic looks — but not all of them were well-received. While many applauded celebrities for taking style risks at the star-studded event, others had doubts about many musicians’ chosen ensembles for the occasion. Fans took to Twitter to express their surprise and confusion over a variety of outfits that appeared on the red carpet throughout the evening. From oversized suits to textured dresses, discover some...
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CinemaBlend

Reacher Star Alan Ritchson Is Teaming With Hilary Swank For New Movie

Alan Ritchson was already familiar to Smallville and Titans viewers for respectively playing Aquaman and Hawk, but now fans of the Lee Child-created Jack Reacher are well acquainted with him too. Following Tom Cruise’s run as the character in the cinematic realm last decade, Ritchson is bringing Jack Reacher to life on Amazon’s Reacher series, and along with him obviously being overjoyed he’ll continue to play the role in a second season, it’s also been announced that the actor is lined up to star in a movie with Million Dollar Baby’s Hilary Swank.
Deadline

Sharon Stone In Final Talks To Play Villain In Warner Bros/DC’s ‘Blue Beetle’

Click here to read the full article. We’re hearing that the Basic Instinct actress will be playing Victoria Kord in Warner Bros/DC’s Blue Beetle. Sharon Stone joins a growing cast in the Angel Manuel Soto directed, Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer’s scripted movie John Rickard is producing, Xolo Maridueña will play the title role. George Lopez, Adrianna Barraza, Harvey Guillén, Bruna Marquezine, Damián Alcázar, Belissa Escobedo, and Elpidia Carrillo also star. The movie was originally developed for HBO Max but then segued to theatrical with an Aug. 18, 2023 release date. Warners is killing at the box office of late with The Batman which crossed $672M WW, soon...
IndieWire

Netflix Reboots ‘Spy Kids’ with Robert Rodriguez Returning to Helm the Franchise

Click here to read the full article. It’s not just the Cortez family who are international spies. Over two decades since the original 2001 film’s release, “Spy Kids” is set to be reimagined by Netflix in partnership with Skydance and Spyglass. Creator Robert Rodriguez returns to write, direct, and produce the film. Cast and production details have not yet been set. The “Spy Kids” reboot will “introduce the world to a new family of spies,” per an official press release. This will mark Rodriguez’s second family film with Netflix, following the success of 2020’s “We Can Be Heroes.” David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and...
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Lands New ‘Spy Kids’ Movie With Robert Rodriguez Back as Director

The Spy Kids franchise is headed to Netflix. The streaming giant is partnering with Robert Rodriguez, the filmmaker who created the family action-comedy movie series, to relaunch and reimagine the property for a new generation.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Bridgerton' Spinoff Finds Its Young Queen CharlotteNetflix Signs Five-Year Lease Extension at Vancouver Production HubDaniel Kaluuya Making Screenwriting Debut With Futuristic Dystopian Film 'The Kitchen' for Netflix Rodriguez will write, direct and produce the new feature project for the streaming service, Netflix announced Wednesday, with news coming 21 years to the day after the first Spy Kids hit theaters back in 2001. The original Spy Kids...
ComicBook

Netflix's Lift Adds Kevin Hart, Vincent D'Onofrio, and Billy Magnussen To Cast

Netflix is working on a new action/thriller called Lift, and the cast is shaping up to be pretty exciting. According to Deadline, Loki's Gugu Mbatha-Raw is playing the lead opposite Jumanji's Kevin Hart. The movie is also set to feature Vincent D'Onofrio (Daredevil), Billy Magnussen (No Time To Die), and Úrsula Corberó (Snake Eyes). Other names on the cast list include Yun Jee Kim, Viveik Kalra, and Paul Anderson. Friday and Men in Black: International director, F. Gary Gray, will direct the movie with Dan Kunka penning the script.
ComicBook

Top Gun: Maverick Director Speaks Out on Val Kilmer's Return as Iceman

Top Gun: Maverick is headed to theaters on May 27th and when the sequel to 1986's Top Gun soars onto the big screen, it will bring with it some familiar faces from the first film. Joining Tom Cruise in reprising his role from the original film is Val Kilmer, who will come back as Tom 'Iceman' Kazansky. Details about the character's appearance in Top Gun: Maverick haven't been revealed, but one thing that isn't a secret is the excitement about Kilmer's involvement. Director Joe Kosinski opened up about the return in an interview with Total Film (via Gamesradar) and said that the reunion between Kilmer and Cruise, as well as that of their characters, was one of his favorite aspects of the film.
CinemaBlend

Buffy The Vampire Slayer's Sarah Michelle Gellar Suggests MCU Star Should Take Over Potential Reboot

Rumors of a potential Buffy the Vampire Slayer sequel series have persisted for years now. While fans would probably love to see the entire cast reprise their roles, it's seeming more likely that a reboot featuring a new cast of young actors would be the way in which the franchise could find new life. While viewers may have mixed feelings about a new "Scooby Gang" making its way to TV, OG star Sarah Michelle Gellar doesn't seem to have a problem with it. As a matter of fact, in the midst of this current lull on reboot news, Gellar has shared a great suggestion for her Buffy replacement, and it's an MCU star.
Cinema Blend

Kraven The Hunter: An Updated Cast List, Including Russell Crowe And Ariana DeBose

Following in the wake of Venom, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and Morbius, Sony has big plans for the future of blockbusters vaguely related to Spider-Man. The franchise, known as Sony's Spider-Man Universe, is presently making a number of big projects, all of which are based on beloved villains and lesser-known supporting characters from the wall-crawler’s corner of the world in Marvel Comics. The various movies are all at different stages of development, but the next one set to debut will be J.C. Chandor’s Kraven The Hunter – which is not only well under way, but has put together a stellar ensemble cast.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Crows Are White’: Film Review | SXSW 2022

As Crows Are White begins, and for most of its running time, Ahsen Nadeem, its director and central onscreen subject, is keeping a secret from his mother and father. Across the many miles that separate them from their oldest child, all they want is for him to find a nice Muslim girl and settle down; Dawn Blackman, the woman Nadeem loves, is not Muslim. “I’ll be honest with you,” he announces to the audience in the opening seconds of his tender and often quite funny documentary. “I’m a fantastic liar.” In order to keep the charade going with his folks, who...
