Reboot Of Infamous Film ‘The Crow’ To Star Bill Skarsgard

Click here to read the full article. We’re hearing that the Basic Instinct actress will be playing Victoria Kord in Warner Bros/DC’s Blue Beetle.
Sharon Stone joins a growing cast in the Angel Manuel Soto directed, Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer’s scripted movie John Rickard is producing, Xolo Maridueña will play the title role. George Lopez, Adrianna Barraza, Harvey Guillén, Bruna Marquezine, Damián Alcázar, Belissa Escobedo, and Elpidia Carrillo also star.
The movie was originally developed for HBO Max but then segued to theatrical with an Aug. 18, 2023 release date. Warners is killing at the box office of late with The Batman which crossed $672M WW, soon...
