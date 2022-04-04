Reboot Of Infamous Film ‘The Crow’ To Star Bill Skarsgard

Top Gun: Maverick is headed to theaters on May 27th and when the sequel to 1986's Top Gun soars onto the big screen, it will bring with it some familiar faces from the first film. Joining Tom Cruise in reprising his role from the original film is Val Kilmer, who will come back as Tom 'Iceman' Kazansky. Details about the character's appearance in Top Gun: Maverick haven't been revealed, but one thing that isn't a secret is the excitement about Kilmer's involvement. Director Joe Kosinski opened up about the return in an interview with Total Film (via Gamesradar) and said that the reunion between Kilmer and Cruise, as well as that of their characters, was one of his favorite aspects of the film.

