There’s only one place to start: Wout is out. It’s a shocker. It’s a bummer. It changes everything. First of all, I’m sad for Wout. It’s really hard because it’s something that was out of his control. No one could see that coming and now he has to digest it all. The disappointment, on a human level, is not to be underestimated.

CYCLING ・ 2 DAYS AGO