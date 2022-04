ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - With help from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the DNA Doe Project, a 32-year-old cold case was finally solved. Tymon Joseph Emily was reported missing on March 25, 1990. Two years later. human skeletal remains were found in a vacant business as workers were removing a gas service line inside. At the time, authorities were unable to identify the man but determined he was stabbed one to three years prior. Despite several leads, dental records and a DNA profile created in 2004, the identity of the victim was still unknown.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO