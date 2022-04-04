KU fan gear

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A woman was killed this weekend in a single-vehicle crash on I-70 in Ellsworth County. Friday morning at around 4, an injury crash was reported on I-70 at mile post 226 in Ellsworth County. EMS, Fire, Rescue and Deputies responded to the scene and found a 2019 Range Rover in the ditch. The driver was identified as 28-year-old Joseph Helvey of Ellsworth. A passenger in the vehicle was identified as 28-year-old Blair Helvey, also of Ellsworth, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
