KU fan gear

Wichita, KS

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWichita police are investigating after skeletal remains were found in the 4000 block of E. 45th Street...

KWCH.com

Man injured in south Wichita industrial accident

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Wichita police are investigating what led up to an industrial accident in south Wichita. Officers were called to the accident at a vacant building in the 500 block of S. St. Francis around 9 a.m. They learned a crew of three people was clearing out...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita police looking for pharmacy thieves

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is looking for suspects involved in a burglary at a pharmacy at the corner of Murdock and Waco on March 13. Police say a Jeep went through the intersection to the west before turning around, passing by a pharmacy without headlights on before stopping north of Murdock on Wichita Street. Two people exited the Jeep and walked across Murdock to the pharmacy while the Jeep turned around and stopped.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Police resolve situation in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department resolved a police situation in west Wichita resolved peacefully Thursday afternoon. Officers were called to a disturbance at a home in the 100 block of S. Gordon around 5 p.m on Thursday. Capt. Jason Cooley said when officers arrived on the scene,...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Body found in Salina’s Smoky Hill River

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Just before 10 a.m. Saturday, officers with the Salina Police Department responded to Bill Burke Park on E. Crawford Street regarding a person floating face down in the Smoky Hill River. Upon arrival, officers observed a deceased white male in the river between the Crawford Street...
SALINA, KS
Deadly Kansas Crashes

Wichita police are investigating after skeletal remains were found in the 4000 block of E. 45th Street on Saturday. FAMOUS FLAMINGO: Former Sedgwick County Zoo resident living best life in Texas. Updated: Apr. 1, 2022 at 7:28 PM CDT. -A former Sedgwick County Zoo flamingo is getting national attention after...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

UPDATE: Man killed after entering traffic on turnpike in S. Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Kansas Highway Patrol has identified the 25-year-old man killed after entering traffic on the turnpike as Domonic Gibson. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 25-year-old man was killed after entering traffic on the turnpike. Domonic Andrew Gibson died after being struck in traffic. A...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Human remains found in far north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating after human remains were found near Bel Aire. Police said that shortly before 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, WPD officers responded to a call in the area of the 4000 block of E. 45th Street North. On the scene, officers contacted Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputies, who had responded to a call of human remains found in the area, which were determined to be inside city limits.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Motoryclist arrested after cross-county chase in SE Kansas

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Montgomery County deputies arrested a man on Monday after a chase across the county and into Labette County. The sheriff’s office said at 5:11 p.m. on Monday, a patrol sergeant was notified about a green motorcycle that was passing vehicles in a no-passing zone. The motorcycle was traveling east on US-160. The sergeant located the motorcycle and turned around to observe the motorcycle’s driving.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Woman shot in the head with pellet gun

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are searching for the person who shot a woman in the head with a pellet gun near downtown. The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. at Topeka and Central. Police said the shooting is not tied to a viral TikTok challenge. They say the woman...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Standoff in west Wichita ends with suspect in custody

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A standoff in the 300 block of N. Nevada in west Wichita ended Tuesday morning with the second of two suspects in custody. At around 6:40 Monday evening, Wichita Police officers spotted two individuals with outstanding warrants. They apprehended one quickly, but the other went to the roof of the home and made verbal threats.
WICHITA, KS
Motorious

California Police Looking For Chevy Impala Owner

Petaluma Police Department in the San Francisco Bay Area have put out an interesting request. They’re looking for the owner of what they believe is a 1966 Chevy Impala convertible. At least that’s what they think it is. The license plate was missing and the VIN didn’t match any records on file, so they’re making a guess. In fact, they don’t even know if the vehicle is stolen.
PETALUMA, CA
KWCH.com

Woman killed in crash in Ellsworth County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A woman was killed this weekend in a single-vehicle crash on I-70 in Ellsworth County. Friday morning at around 4, an injury crash was reported on I-70 at mile post 226 in Ellsworth County. EMS, Fire, Rescue and Deputies responded to the scene and found a 2019 Range Rover in the ditch. The driver was identified as 28-year-old Joseph Helvey of Ellsworth. A passenger in the vehicle was identified as 28-year-old Blair Helvey, also of Ellsworth, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Update: One injured, one arrested in shooting near W Kellogg hotel

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 1:10 p.m. Police have arrested 26-year-old Matthew Mills of Wichita for aggravated battery in connection to the shooting in the 6100 block of W. Kellogg Thursday morning. Shortly before 12:30 a.m., Wichita Police officers responded to a 911 call after a report of a man...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

KANSAS CELBRATES KU WIN

WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Reported shots fired incident near 21st and Rock Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police said Thursday that they responded Wednesday to a disturbance with shots fired near 21st and Rock Rd. A 19-year-old man reported driving northbound on Rock, just south of 21st, when an unknown suspect in an SUV shot at the 19-year-old’s vehicle, causing damage. There were no injuries reported, and the investigation is ongoing.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Next storm system moves into Kansas tonight

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a cold and calm, but otherwise quiet Friday morning. Wake-up temperatures in the 20s and 30s will soar into the 60s this afternoon as we trade sunshine for clouds. Our next storm system will quickly move into the state later...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

A rise in Kansas traffic fatalities leaves more families in pain

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas roads are off to their deadliest start since 2017, leaving many families and friends to mourn the loss of their loved ones due to traffic accidents. As of late March, preliminary data showed nearly 90 people have died in fatal accidents. It’s a pain Sarah...
KANSAS STATE

