North Little Rock, AR

People’s Convoy passes through Arkansas on the way to California

KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 1 day ago

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A convoy consisting of semis, cars, RVs, and other vehicles has passed through central Arkansas on the way from Washington, D.C. to Sacramento, California.

Dozens of members of the convoy from states across the country spend the night camped near Interstate 40 in North Little Rock.

The People’s Convoy had spent almost a month in Washington, D.C. expressing opposition to the Federal Emergency Declaration for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senate votes to nix mask mandate for public transportation

That measure was put in place by President Trump in March of 2020 and has been extended twice by President Biden.

A registered nurse from Pennsylvania, Barbara Crowe, says the measure infringes upon basic freedoms guaranteed by the United States Constitution.

“If the government, right now, wants to barrel through our front doors with a battering ram, which they’ve done, and enter our homes, and take anything they want, they could and we have no recourse because we have no Constitutional Rights at the moment because of this emergency declaration, and that`s the stated goal of this movement: to have the Federal Emergency Declaration rescinded.”

CDC data suggests mRNA booster for J&J vaccine recipients

After a morning meeting, the convoy gassed up and departed from North Little Rock on the way to Dallas.

From there they will proceed to Sacramento California to express opposition to 10 state level proposals dealing with health administration.

