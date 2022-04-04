ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

POLL: More than half of Alabamians approve of Gov. Ivey

By Kayla Smith
 1 day ago

ALABAMA (WHNT) – With less than two months until the primary election, a recent poll shows more than half of Alabamians approve of Governor Kay Ivey. News 19, working with Emerson College and the Hill, conducted a statewide poll asking voters if they approve or disapprove of the job Ivey is doing as governor.

52% of respondents said they approve of Ivey’s time in office, 33% disapprove, and 16% remain neutral.

Ivey took office upon the 2017 resignation of former Alabama governor Robert Bentley. In 2018, she ran for the position and has served as governor for nearly five years. Last year, Ivey announced she would rerun.

News 19 political analyst Jess Brown said the Ivey campaign is well-funded.

“Governor Ivey enjoys the support of every major interest group in the state,” Brown said.

Ivey’s campaign ads appear alongside Republican challengers businesswoman Lindy Blanchard and Tim James, son of former Alabama governor Fob James, but Brown said Ivey’s commercials stand out from the pack.

“I would say Governor Ivey’s current TV commercials are the best being run by any of the candidates seeking statewide office.”

Ivey will appear on the Republican primary ballot on May 24th.

Comments / 39

Jessica Mitchell
1d ago

really? I honestly don't know anyone who supports her, and her old fashioned ways. time to boot her and get someone who is hip to this day and age.

Reply(5)
29
Barbara Andros
23h ago

There's also people in Alabama don't want Kay Ivey has Governor. it's time to vote these old politicians out of office. Alabama needs Change.

Reply(3)
15
Michael Winters
1d ago

I think that Grandma is stupid and she needs to get out of office but that is just my opinion, Alabama is so far behind the other states it is just unreal, grandma is not doing this state any good in my opinion get rid of her get her a old comfortable chair and put her on the front porch and let her wave at people as they go by

Reply
13
