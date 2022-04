Since 2019, Tri-City Law Enforcement has had the assistance of ride-along mental health professionals, who've been invaluable. As we reported in November 2019, the grant was through the Lourdes Health Network Outreach team, and the plus $1 million dollar grant allowed up to 3 trained mental health professionals to ride along with or be available at any time for area officers.

