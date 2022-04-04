ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'The Walking Dead' Wraps Filming on Its Final Season

hypebeast.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter twelve years, 11 seasons, and 177 episodes, The Walking Dead officially announced that it has finished filming its final scene ever with a series of group pictures recounting the past eras. The series has solidified itself over the past decade as one of the most popular zombie productions...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus Can't Handle the Last Day of Filming and Neither Can We

Saying goodbye is never easy to do, especially when you've starred on a TV show for 12 years. Norman Reedus commemorated the last day of filming The Walking Dead season 11 by getting nostalgic with franchise executive producer Greg Nicotero. The longtime Walking Dead star, who plays crossbow-wielding Daryl Dixon in the zombie drama, confessed he was "short-circuiting" while trying to process the last day of production.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Walking Dead spinoff show to bring back classic villain

Walking Dead spoilers follow. Samantha Morton is the latest star set to join the cast of Tales of the Walking Dead. Although little is known about her upcoming storyline, Morton will be reprising her role as Alpha, who featured as one of the villains of The Walking Dead (via The Hollywood Reporter).
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

The Walking Dead's Lori, Carl And Judith Grimes Actors Share Fun Pic Together, But Does It Count As A Reunion?

As The Walking Dead lurches forward towards the end of its eleven-season run, fans are still waiting for answers about what happened to Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes, while still pulling for Cailey Fleming’s Judith to make it through to hopefully reunite with both him and Danai Gurira’s Michonne. While it’s still completely unknown how any of that will pan out, considering the Rick-centered movie sitch still hasn’t come to fruition, the rest of the Grimes family recently came together off-screen for a lovely sort-of-a-reunion, and there’s thankfully some visual evidence!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Cohan
ComicBook

The Walking Dead: David Morrissey Was "Really Upset" The Governor Killed Hershel

David Morrissey says "a lot of tears" were shed when the villainous Governor proved he was Too Far Gone and murdered Hershel Greene (Scott Wilson) with a sword on The Walking Dead. Outside the gates of the prison where Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) holed up with his children and their group of survivors, Rick watched in horror as the one-eyed Woodbury bad guy threatened a hostage Hershel and Michonne (Danai Gurira). The midseason finale of Season 4 ended with the Governor wielding Michonne's katana and decapitating Hershel, ending Wilson's tenure as a series regular on The Walking Dead.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Walking Dead's Michael Cudlitz Reveals Alternate Abraham Death Line

"Suck. My. Nuts." Those are the iconic last words of Abraham Ford on The Walking Dead, but actor Michael Cudlitz reveals Abe's final one-liner nearly had more color. The exchange happens when Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) lines up Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and his pants-pissing group of survivors in the Season 7 premiere, "The Day Will Come When You Won't Be." After Abraham takes a swing from Lucille, Negan's barbwire-wrapped baseball bat, he cracks off one last Abe-ism as Negan bludgeons big "Red" to death before turning the bat on Glenn (Steven Yeun).
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Following Will Smith’s Resignation From The Academy, Two Of His Upcoming Movies Have Hit Setbacks

This past week has been a whirlwind for Will Smith. After Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, the actor has experienced heavy backlash (and some support) from Hollywood and the general public. There have been a number of developments since the awards show last Sunday, with the latest being the confirmation that Smith has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Now, it would seem that two of his upcoming movies have experienced setbacks.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Walking Dead#Movies#Television#Amc Networks#Amc Studios
ComicBook

The Walking Dead Sets Up Maggie and Negan's Spinoff

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "The Rotten Core" episode of The Walking Dead. "He's in the hands of the man who killed his father," says Maggie (Lauren Cohan) when Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) swears to protect her son on Sunday's Walking Dead. After Hilltop stowaway Hershel Rhee (Kien Michael Spiller) is captured by a Commonwealth trooper at the Riverbend Apartment Complex, Negan puts his life on the line saving the son of Maggie and Glenn (Steven Yeun). "If anything happens to him...," Maggie warns over walkie-talkie, but before she can finish, Negan radios back: "It'll have to happen to me first."
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Mindhunter’ Actress Lauren Glazier Joins ‘Tales Of The Walking Dead’ Episode Starring Samantha Morton; Filming Ongoing In Atlanta

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Mindhunter and See actress Lauren Glazier has joined the cast of AMC anthology series Tales Of The Walking Dead. Filming has been underway since January in Atlanta. Glazier is set to feature prominently in an episode starring Walking Dead series favorite Samantha Morton who we can confirm is back to portray Alpha in the spinoff series (Illuminerdi reported Morton’s return a couple of months back). Matt Medrano (Yellowstone) has also joined cast. Each of the six one-hour standalone episodes will focus on new and established characters set in the world of the original series. Among names to...
TV SERIES
International Business Times

Norman Reedus Suffers Head Injury On ‘Walking Dead’ Set; Filming Delayed

Norman Reedus reportedly suffered a head injury on the set of “The Walking Dead.”. On Wednesday, Deadline exclusively revealed that the 53-year-old got into an accident on the set of the AMC zombie series in Georgia on March 11. The incident allegedly took place while the show was in...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

All The Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix in April 2022

Netflix released the list of movies and TV shows coming to its streaming service in April 2022. Before fans can celebrate the return of Stranger Things this May, Netflix will be welcoming back several highly anticipated shows along with its usual batch of new movies. One of those highly anticipated shows is Ozark Season 4, Part 2, which will conclude the award-winning crime drama's run. The American series starring Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, and Julia Garner will be released on April 29.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
hypebeast.com

New 'Doctor Strange 2' Trailer Reveals an Unexpected Team Up From Wanda and Wong

Marvel has released a new 30-second teaser trailer for its upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness film. The most recent clip features never-before-seen footage of Elizabeth Olsen‘s character, Wanda Maximoff. She appears to give fans a greater glimpse into the conversation with Doctor Strange, discussing an imminent threat to the Multiverse. The teaser also shows a shot where Wanda and Wong appear to be fighting side-by-side against a new CGI monster, that has yet to be seen in the MCU before.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Walking Dead's Tom Payne Rejected Jesus Line: "I Refused to Do It"

Thou shalt not kill, especially if you're Jesus. The Walking Dead alum Tom Payne reveals the line he "refused to do" — ultimately getting it cut from the show. As Paul "Jesus" Rovia, Payne's character takes a pacifistic stance in the war with the Saviors when he clashes with a vengeful Morgan (Lennie James) over killing POWs. But in the final moments of Season 8, Jesus is present when Hilltop leader Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Daryl (Norman Reedus) conspire to kill Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). Maggie tells Jesus he was right to save the Saviors, but Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) were wrong to spare Negan.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Tales of the Walking Dead - Samantha Morton to Return as Alpha

Mindhunter and See actress Lauren Glazier has joined the cast of AMC anthology series Tales Of The Walking Dead. Filming has been underway since January in Atlanta. Glazier is set to feature prominently in an episode starring Walking Dead series favorite Samantha Morton who we can confirm is back to portray Alpha in the spinoff series (Illuminerdi reported Morton’s return a couple of months back). Matt Medrano (Yellowstone) has also joined cast.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

As Bold & Beautiful Fans Reel From Finn’s Heartbreaking Demise, We’re Looking Through Tear-Stained Eyes at Photos of All the Other Characters We’ve Lost Through the Years

Got a tissue? ’Cause you’re gonna need one. Maybe more than one, come to think of it. At least he died a hero. The Bold and the Beautiful let Finn ride to wife Steffy’s rescue in the April 1 episode, saving her from a shot fired by his own mother. But in doing so, he himself was struck. And in the shocking April 4 episode of the CBS soap, Sheila kissed him goodbye — like, really goodbye. For good. Kaput. The end.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Bill Skarsgard to Star in ‘The Crow’ Reboot, Rupert Sanders Directing (Exclusive)

After years of false starts and many rings of development hell, The Crow appears ready to fly again. Bill Skarsgard, who played Pennywise the Clown in the It horror movies, will star in the reboot of the supernatural revenge thriller that will be directed by Rupert Sanders, best known for helming Snow White and the Huntsman and Ghost in the Shell.More from The Hollywood ReporterHow Sci-Fi Films Use Asian Characters to Telegraph the Future While Also Dehumanizing ThemBill Skarsgård, Samara Weaving and Yayan Ruhian to Star in Action Thriller 'Boy Kills World'Netflix Inks Deals With Three Japanese Anime Production Houses Longtime Crow...
MOVIES
94.5 KATS

‘Black Panther 2’ Has Finally Wrapped Filming

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been in production for so long, and faced so many difficulties, that the title has begun to feel bitterly ironic. Amidst the sort of Covid-related issues that plague most major blockbusters these days, the entire shoot also had to pause back in November after star Letitia Wright injured herself during a stunt that went wrong while shooting in Boston. The production eventually resumed in mid-January of this year. And of course before the script was even finished, the franchise’s original star, Chadwick Boseman, passed away after a battle with cancer, leaving an enormous void in the center of the sequel that will arguably be impossible to fill. (Marvel has repeatedly insisted they will not recast Boseman’s role as T’Challa.)
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy