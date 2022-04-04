'The Walking Dead' Wraps Filming on Its Final Season

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been in production for so long, and faced so many difficulties, that the title has begun to feel bitterly ironic. Amidst the sort of Covid-related issues that plague most major blockbusters these days, the entire shoot also had to pause back in November after star Letitia Wright injured herself during a stunt that went wrong while shooting in Boston. The production eventually resumed in mid-January of this year. And of course before the script was even finished, the franchise’s original star, Chadwick Boseman, passed away after a battle with cancer, leaving an enormous void in the center of the sequel that will arguably be impossible to fill. (Marvel has repeatedly insisted they will not recast Boseman’s role as T’Challa.)
Comments / 0