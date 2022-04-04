19 Rewind: Alabama at Opryland 1981

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The boys in the band from Fort Payne are still on the road entertaining crowds across the country. That road and their music career began more than 50 years ago. In this 19 Rewind, we take you back to 1981 where a young WHNT News 19 reporter caught up with them at Opryland’s Gaslight Theatre in Nashville.

And if you’d like to catch the band live, Alabama will play Thompson-Bowling Arena in Knoxville April 14th. They’ll also be just down the road at “Rock The South” in Cullman in early August. For ticket info, click on this link to thealabamaband.com .

