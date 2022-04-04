Grammy winner Doja Cat almost missed her award due to bathroom break

SZA and Doja Cat accept the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award for "Kiss Me Again" onstage during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording A)

Perhaps due to the explosive nature of the recent Oscars broadcast, this year’s Grammy Awards didn’t leave much room for surprises. Despite a string of top-notch performances and a moving appearance by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the show has felt a little too scripted for its own good.

But that professional polish disappeared for a brief moment during the presentation of the award for best pop duo/group performance. Avril Lavigne announced the winning song to be “Kiss Me More” by SZA and Doja Cat.

As SZA walked slowly to the stage on crutches, Doja Cat arrived frantically from side stage. Out of breath, Doja Cat shared with the audience that she’d just returned from a last-minute bathroom break.

“I’ve never taken such a fast piss in my whole life,” she said, nervously adjusting her dress. She went on to thank her family, team and fans before delivering a flowery string of compliments to her collaborator SZA. SZA kept her remarks brief, thanking her mother then letting Doja Cat return to the mic.

“I’m glad you made it back in time!” SZA said.

Once she settled herself, Doja Cat started to tear up, in one of the few displays of raw emotion by this year’s winners.

“I like to downplay, but this is a big deal. Thank you everybody, be safe,” she said.