Cardi B Leaves Twitter After Getting Into Clash With Fans Over GRAMMYs No-Show

By Philiana Ng‍
ETOnline.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCardi B has left Twitter. The rapper seemingly deactivated her account on Sunday after getting into clashes with her fans online, who expressed frustration over the fact that she did not attend the GRAMMY Awards. Cardi B was nominated for one award -- Best Rap Performance for "Up -- but did...

