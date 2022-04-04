ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linden, MI

Herbicides used by farmers increase by 300%, according to AG Farm Journal

By Chloe Godbold
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLINDEN, Mich. -- Farmers are dealing with another price hike on chemicals they rely on to keep their crops healthy. These chemicals kill weeds which is a constant problem for farmers, according to Dwight Eichelberg, owner of Eichelberg Farm in Linden. Eichelberg has been farming for more than 40...

#Food Prices#Weeds#Eichelberg Farm#The Ag Farm Journal#Mid Michigan Now
