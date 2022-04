NEW YORK -- The NYPD and FDNY have launched a joint investigation to catch whoever has been setting brush fires in Central Park.Three separate brush fires were put out between 2:30 and 3:30 a.m. Monday.They were in the north end of the park at Powell Boulevard, near the boat house at East 72nd Street and near West Drive and West 73rd Street. Investigators believe the fires were intentionally set. Earlier this month, eight small brush fires were also discovered in the park. No injuries have been reported.

