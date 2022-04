The fight for Emily Pennington is still ongoing across Billings and the state of Montana. The Billings teen with Down Syndrome who is not being allowed to enter her senior year and graduate has been blowing up local social media and the Breakfast Flakes as her parents are fighting to see their daughter walk across the stage. A petition hoping to change the minds of School District 2 (SD2) has since gone viral, while SD2 hasn't really said anything regarding it at all.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 8 DAYS AGO