CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Debuting its new powder blue uniform, Illinois baseball kept its bats hot in the series finale with Purdue, beating the Boilers 11-8. Jack Crowder started on the mound for the Illini, going 4.1 innings and allowing five runs. On the offensive side, Illinois exploded for seven runs in the sixth inning off […]

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO