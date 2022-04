Top-ranked Maryland men’s lacrosse got goals from 10 players in a 20-12 victory over Michigan on Saturday to keep its perfect record alive. Johns Hopkins transfer Owen Murphy had four goals and Logan Wisnauskas (Boys’ Latin) had three goals and three assists to lead Maryland (9-0, 2-0 Big Ten). The Terps scored the most goals against the Wolverines (7-4, 0-2) this season and the registered 20 ...

