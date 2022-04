About 1 mile up the nearly 30-mile uphill route in Tucson, Arizona, a young, wiry-looking dude caught and passed me on his bike. I followed in his draft, huffing and puffing to keep up. After a couple of miles, we passed mile marker “3.” I was congratulating myself for hanging with the guy motoring along on his $6,000 bike, but then I realized keeping the faster pace for another 25 miles of uphill might turn me into roadkill. I could picture my legs exploding, my lungs turning inside out and my eyes popping out. I’d definitely be uglier than usual. ...

